Bynes, 39, announced the platform launch via Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of her profile under the username @amandapandapandapanda1 . The actress addressed potential misconceptions about the subscription service immediately in her post, writing: “Disclaimer: I’m doing onlyfans to chat with my fans through dm’s. I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join.”

Subscription Pricing and Platform Expectations

The account’s subscription fee is set at $50 a month, which represents the maximum monthly charge allowed by the platform, where minimum subscriptions start at $4.99. Outlets tracking the launch noted that the model positions the page around direct communication and text-based interaction rather than a traditional media catalogue or explicit content.

Other notable figures maintaining pages on the platform include Denise Richards, Larsa Pippen, Cardi B, Tyler Posey, and Harry Potter alum Jessie Cave, who launched a specialized hair-focused page.

Recent Creative Projects and Public Timeline

Bynes has largely stepped away from major film and television projects since her final credited acting role in the 2010 teen comedy Easy A. In a 2019 interview with Paper Magazine, Bynes discussed the discomfort she felt watching her performance in that film, noting that it influenced her decision to step back from acting.

Photo: hellomagazine.com

In the years following her departure from Hollywood, Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles in 2019. Her subsequent public ventures have included short-form creative projects and local pop-ups. In December 2024, she co-hosted an art show and clothing pop-up in West Hollywood alongside fashion designer Austin Babbitt, known as Asspizza.

Prior to the pop-up, Bynes launched a podcast in late 2023 titled Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast on Spotify alongside friend and biochemist Paul Sieminski. The debut episode featured tattoo artist Dahlia Moth as a guest, though the project concluded after its first installment. Bynes subsequently informed followers that she intended to pursue a manicurist license and seek consistent work outside the entertainment industry.

Career History

Bynes rose to prominence in 1996 after landing a breakout role on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That. She subsequently fronted her own program, The Amanda Show, from 1999 to 2002 before establishing herself as a leading comedic actress in films including What a Girl Wants in 2003, She’s the Man in 2006, and Hairspray in 2007. Despite frequent speculation from audiences regarding a potential return to traditional Hollywood screens, sources told the Daily Mail that a formal acting comeback remains unlikely.