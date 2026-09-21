Andros Townsend Unhurt After Being Run Over by Pitch Roller in Thailand

Former England winger Andros Townsend found himself at the center of a bizarre pitchside incident in Thailand when he was accidentally run over by a heavy pitch roller prior to a league fixture. The 35-year-old veteran forward, who currently plays for PT Prachuap in Thai League 1, managed to escape the unusual workplace hazard completely unhurt despite his leg getting briefly trapped underneath the machinery during pre-match warm-ups at Pattani. According to reporting from the BBC, the sequence unfolded on Saturday when a member of the stadium ground staff apparently lost control of the heavy rolling equipment close to the playing surface.

Townsend, whose extensive career includes notable stints in the English Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and Luton Town, demonstrated remarkable composure following the episode. Rather than dwelling on the potential danger of having his left leg caught beneath the rolling apparatus, the 13-cap former England international quickly brushed off the collision and went on to feature in the match itself, stepping off the substitutes’ bench late in the fixture to help secure a 3-0 victory for his side.

The veteran footballer later took to social media to poke fun at the afternoon’s dramatic turn of events, sharing lighthearted commentary with his followers on Instagram. Referencing a recent social media post where he had favorably contrasted the sunny, sun-drenched Thai away fixtures with his past experiences playing in cold, wet conditions in English football, Townsend quipped about the stark difference in matchday hazards. As BBC Sport detailed, the player wrote on his official account, “It turns out Stoke away wasn’t so bad after all. Swipe to see why.”

From Premier League Grounds to Thai League 1

The strange mishap adds an unexpected chapter to Townsend’s ongoing career journey in Southeast Asia. Saturday’s fixture against Pattani offered the usual routine of away-day travel and pre-match preparation, up until the ground maintenance equipment veered off course during the warm-up drills.

In this instance, the momentary loss of control by the stadium staff member created an immediate safety hazard near the touchline. Fortunately, quick reactions prevented any serious trauma, allowing the forward to walk away from the collision without requiring medical intervention.

Humor Over Hardship

By comparing the surreal turf-roller mishap to the notoriously demanding away trips to Stoke City’s Bet365 Stadium during his time in England, the veteran forward turned a potentially concerning safety lapse into a viral talking point for football fans worldwide.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

With the 3-0 victory safely in the books and Townsend emerging unscathed from his encounter with the pitch roller, the club prepares for its next fixture in the calendar.

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