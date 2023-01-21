Answering the question: why Havertz’s goal against Liverpool was caught offside?

The Blues quickly came close to taking the Reds in front, but Kai Havertz’s goal was ruled offside by VAR. But how is it advanced?

Chelsea Got off to a great start. in the away game Liverpool In the big battle of the Premier League on January 21

where the visiting team was able to send the ball to the bottom of the net from the 3rd minute, from the corner kick, the ball came in the way of Benoit Badiachill, flicked to Tiago Silva, hitting the post. bounce in the way Kai Havertz Repeatedly

However, after a VAR check, the referee said the German was offside and forfeited the goal. even when the ball leaves the feet Badiachill, he’s not in an offside position.

So why is this goal so offside?

The reason why this goal is offside is because when the ball leaves the foot Badiachill Both Silva and Havertz are not in the offside position. But at the moment when the Brazilian center half shot the ball to the post The left foot of the German attacker is clearly positioned offside. So the VAR referee didn’t give a goal.

From this draw result, both teams have increased to 29 equal points, but Liverpool There is a better goal difference. Causing it to rank 8, while Chelsea are in 10th place.