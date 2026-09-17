Anthropic Merges Claude and Cowork, Launches New Docs and Slides Tools

Anthropic is streamlining its AI ecosystem by merging its standalone Claude Cowork interface and chat functionalities into a single, unified workspace, while rolling out dedicated document and presentation creation tools to address user navigation friction across desktop, web, and mobile platforms.

Consolidating the Front End to Eliminate Interface Confusion

For months, enterprise users and individual power users frequently struggled to determine which tab or environment suited specific tasks. The newly redesigned front end integrates chat, Cowork, and Artifacts—Claude’s interactive workspace feature—into a single, cohesive window.

Under this architectural update, Claude Design, which originally launched in April for website and prototype development, now operates natively anywhere within the Claude environment. Rather than requiring users to manually toggle between disparate tabs or separate windows, the system automatically routes user requests to the appropriate underlying capability behind the scenes.

This design overhaul directly targets operational friction in daily software workflows. By removing the cognitive load of window management, Anthropic is pushing Claude closer to a unified superapp model, as noted by Fortune. The consolidation mirrors a broader industry push to make generative AI assistants act as omni-purpose hubs rather than fractured feature sets.

Deploying Native Document and Presentation Engines

Alongside the interface consolidation, Anthropic is introducing dedicated features for generating and editing presentations and text documents. The new slide tool allows users to ask the AI assistant to create, edit, and present slide decks directly within the workspace. Once generated, users can download the completed presentations as PDF files or traditional PowerPoint documents.

Concurrently, the new Docs feature enables collaborative drafting directly alongside the AI. Users can work with Claude to write discrete sections, pose contextual questions, and leave comments on finalized portions of text. Finished documents and slide decks can be shared instantly via a link, and editing functions remain fully accessible on mobile devices.

Rollout Timeline and Tier Availability

The updated interface and productivity tools are rolling out incrementally over the coming weeks. According to the release schedule, access is initially limited to users subscribed to Claude’s Pro and Max plans. Deployment spans web, desktop, and mobile operating systems.

Photo: techcrunch.com

Anthropic plans to expand availability to free-tier users and enterprise team accounts at a later date. This phased rollout allows the engineering team to monitor load balancing and latency metrics across the newly unified routing architecture before opening access to the broader user base.

Furthermore, this update arrives alongside an underlying upgrade to Cowork’s memory layer. This memory enhancement enables Claude to retain and apply user context seamlessly across separate chat sessions, reducing the need for repetitive prompting during complex, multi-step workflows.