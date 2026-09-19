Antihypertensive Drug Therapy Problems in Uganda: Prevalence and Factors

A multicenter cross-sectional study published in Nature reveals that 61.8% of ambulatory hypertensive patients in southwestern Uganda experience drug therapy problems. Conducted across regional healthcare facilities, the investigation highlights significant clinical hurdles in medication safety, dosing accuracy, and adherence among vulnerable populations managing chronic cardiovascular conditions.

Understanding Antihypertensive Drug Therapy Problems in Regional Clinical Practice

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Managing high blood pressure requires consistent, lifelong adherence to pharmacological interventions. However, prescribing errors, patient nonadherence, and adverse drug reactions frequently compromise therapeutic efficacy. To evaluate these issues, researchers executed a hospital-based, prospective, cross-sectional study over a three-month period from January 2025 to March 2025.

Ethical approval for the investigation originated from the School of Pharmacy Research Committee and the Institutional Review Committee of Kampala International University under reference KIU-SOPRC/90/2025. The study enrolled ambulatory hypertensive patients attending outpatient departments who had been on treatment for at least one month. Investigators utilized the pharmaceutical care practice model described by Cipolle, Strand, and Morley to categorize clinical discrepancies. This framework defines a drug therapy problem as any undesirable patient experience involving medication therapy that interferes with achieving optimal clinical outcomes.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Drug Therapy Problems (DTPs): These are real or potential safety and effectiveness issues involving prescribed medications, categorized into seven distinct clinical areas ranging from incorrect dosing to missed doses.

These are real or potential safety and effectiveness issues involving prescribed medications, categorized into seven distinct clinical areas ranging from incorrect dosing to missed doses. Ambulatory Care: Treatment provided on an outpatient basis, meaning patients visit the hospital for prescription refills and check-ups without staying overnight.

Treatment provided on an outpatient basis, meaning patients visit the hospital for prescription refills and check-ups without staying overnight. Medication Adherence: The degree to which a patient correctly follows their prescribed dosing schedule, evaluated in this study using the Hill-Bone Medication Adherence Scale.

Evaluating the Seven Categories of Clinical Discrepancies

The study evaluated every prescribed medication against the patient’s underlying clinical conditions and the Uganda Treatment Guidelines published in 2023. Investigators categorized identified issues into seven precise domains: unnecessary drug therapy, the need for additional drug therapy, ineffective drugs, dosages set too low, adverse drug reactions, dosages set too high, and patient nonadherence. The statistical sample size of 363 participants was derived using a baseline prevalence rate of 61.8% established by prior research at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

Study Parameters and Methodological Design Parameter Specification Study Design Hospital-based prospective cross-sectional study Study Settings KIUTH and Ishaka Adventist Hospital (IAH) Study Period January 2025 to March 2025 Target Sample Size 363 ambulatory hypertensive patients Evaluation Framework Cipolle, Strand, and Morley pharmaceutical care model Adherence Scale Hill-Bone Medication Adherence Scale

Data collection involved structured patient interviews capturing socio-demographic details, monthly income, educational attainment, medical history, herbal and over-the-counter drug use, and reported adverse drug reactions. Medical records supplied vital signs, concurrent diagnoses, and recent laboratory test results. Independent variables examined in the analytical model included patient-related demographics, disease severity, duration of hypertension, and total medication count.

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