Antitrust Partner Susan Zhu to Speak at Women in Law & Leadership Summit

Antitrust partner Susan Zhu will participate as a panelist at the upcoming Women in Law & Leadership Summit on September 29 in New York City. The event gathers legal professionals to address career longevity, high-stakes advocacy, and modern leadership challenges across the industry.

The Bottom Line

Key Event: The Women in Law & Leadership Summit arrives in New York City on September 29, featuring panels on high-stakes litigation and career strategy.

The Women in Law & Leadership Summit arrives in New York City on September 29, featuring panels on high-stakes litigation and career strategy. Industry Representation: Antitrust partner Susan Zhu is confirmed to share insights alongside a diverse roster of practitioners from firms like WilmerHale, Boies Schiller Flexner, and McGuireWoods.

Antitrust partner Susan Zhu is confirmed to share insights alongside a diverse roster of practitioners from firms like WilmerHale, Boies Schiller Flexner, and McGuireWoods. Core Discussions: Interactive sessions tackle public litigation, boardroom presence, and navigating the complexities of being a sole female in high-pressure environments.

The Agenda Driving New York’s Legal Landscape

The upcoming summit in New York is built around tactical, peer-led conversations. Susan Zhu’s participation brings antitrust expertise to a room designed to break down institutional barriers. The panels are structured to tackle the unspoken realities of big law, from managing public scrutiny to outmaneuvering professional isolation.

The slate of interactive discussions features talent from across the legal ecosystem. Practitioners will dissect the mechanics of handling politically sensitive files, pivoting when complex cases shift course, and establishing credibility inside and outside the courtroom.

Inside the Panels: From Public Scrutiny to Boardroom Legacy

The conference relies on topic experts who deal with high-stakes friction points daily. For instance, sessions like “Litigating in Public: Handling High-Profile or Politically Sensitive Cases as a Woman Attorney”—hosted by Jamie Prisco of Gerber Ciano Kelly Brady LLP—speak directly to the intersection of media scrutiny and modern trial strategy. Meanwhile, Lauren Goldman of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP takes on the fluid nature of complex litigation in a session titled “Coming Out Ahead: When Complex Cases Change Course.”

Other discussions address the structural isolation often felt at the top. The panel “The Only One Left Standing: Leadership, Loneliness, and the Weight of Being the Only Female,” led by Mikaela Whitman and Allyson Maur of McGuireWoods LLP, confronts the demographic hurdles that still persist in senior partnership ranks.

Photo: cf-conferences.com

To put the structural makeup of this year’s summit in perspective, consider the following breakdown of featured sessions and participating firms based on the official event agenda:

Session Focus Hosting Practitioner(s) Firm Affiliation Antitrust & Panel Insight Susan Zhu Leading Through Uncertainty Crystal Banse Spencer West Building Credibility in the Courtroom Sarah Wisniewski Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C. High-Profile & Sensitive Litigation Jamie Prisco Gerber Ciano Kelly Brady LLP Complex Cases & Pivots Lauren Goldman Boies Schiller Flexner LLP Leadership & Isolation Dynamics Mikaela Whitman & Allyson Maur McGuireWoods LLP

Bridging Legal Mastery and Corporate Influence

When firms like WilmerHale and Brown Rudnick step up to host mentorship and in-house transition panels, they are actively shaping the pipeline of talent.

What are your thoughts on how modern law firms are adapting to high-visibility public scrutiny? Let us know your take in the comments below.