Anything Bagel Brings Original Block’s Recipe Back to Columbus

Anything Bagel Revives the Legendary Block’s Recipe on Columbus’ East Side For nearly six decades, getting a true New York-style bagel in Ohio meant heading to Block’s Bagels. Now, a fresh face in the McNaughten Center is bringing those iconic formulas back to life.

For generations of local breakfast enthusiasts, Block’s Bagels was never just a convenient morning stop—it was a culinary institution. Now, that void is shrinking. Taking over the familiar East Side storefront at 6115 McNaughten Center, a new venture called Anything Bagel officially opened its doors on August 14. Rather than starting from scratch, the fresh shop inherited the original Block’s bagel recipe. The leadership team is dedicated to producing the boiled-and-baked rings the exact way generations of Columbus residents remember enjoying them.

A Familiar East Side Address With a Fresh Coat of Paint The McNaughten Center location is no stranger to neighborhood transitions. After Block’s closed its doors, the space briefly hosted Cincinnati-based Marx Bagels. That operation proved short-lived, however, as the company eventually shifted its focus back toward its home territory in southwestern Ohio. When Anything Bagel took possession of the property, the interior received a thorough cosmetic refresh. Patrons walking through the doors now encounter a striking black-and-yellow design scheme. Yet, despite the modern aesthetic updates, the kitchen’s heartbeat remains entirely rooted in local nostalgia. The main attraction is undoubtedly the return of the classic recipe that anchored the corridor for nearly sixty years since the original establishment opened in 1967. Alongside those legacy heritage bagels, the daily menu features an expanded lineup of breakfast sandwiches, classic deli staples, and supporting café items.