Apple Intelligence storage on macOS 27 exceeds published limits

Apple Intelligence running on macOS 27 occupies over twenty gigabytes of local storage on select Mac hardware, significantly exceeding Apple’s published 14GB threshold. Following the installation of macOS 27 Golden Gate, the operating system automatically downloads multi-gigabyte AI models without providing a user toggle to disable the feature or prevent the download entirely.

Mandatory AI Downloads and Missing Disable Switches

When users set their device language to English or reside in a supported region, macOS 27 Golden Gate automatically pulls AI models down upon internet connection. Unlike previous macOS iterations, users cannot turn off Apple Intelligence to halt these background downloads. Apple lists an on-device storage requirement of up to 14GB for Macs carrying an M3 chip or newer paired with at least 12GB of unified memory, and up to 8GB for other compatible systems. However, real-world storage menus tell a different story.

Real-World Storage Allocations Across Mac Models

Independent testing by MacRumors uncovered 20.67GB consumed by Apple Intelligence on an M4 Pro Mac mini running macOS 27. ArsTechnica recorded an even larger allocation of 22.42GB on an M3 MacBook Air after installing macOS 27.0 beta 7. Both of these machines qualify for Apple’s AFM 3 Core Advanced on-device model, requiring an M3 processor or newer and at least 12GB of RAM. Meanwhile, ArsTechnica also noted readings of around 14GB on an M1 MacBook Air and a MacBook Neo, despite both models falling under the category designated for up to 8GB of storage.

Photo: macthai.com

More extreme figures have surfaced among early adopters testing near-final software. A Reddit user shared a screenshot from the macOS 27 Release Candidate displaying a 30.16GB footprint on their machine. Another tester documented 24.35GB dedicated to Apple Intelligence on a MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip running macOS 27. These figures represent individual machine reports rather than a uniform standard across every hardware configuration.

Comparing Apple’s Documentation With Actual System Settings

Device Category Apple Published Storage Requirement iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Duo Up to 14GB iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Up to 14GB Other compatible iPhones (15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 16 series, 17, 17e) Up to 8GB iPad (M4+ with 12GB+ RAM); Mac (M3+ with 12GB+ RAM); Apple Vision Pro (M5) Up to 14GB Other compatible iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro models Up to 8GB Compatible Apple Watch models Up to 1.5GB on the watch iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 14 and earlier, iPhone SE Not supported

Apple’s official support documents do not clarify whether the quoted figures map directly to the Apple Intelligence category visible inside the macOS Storage menu. Interestingly, testers have not observed identical storage inflation on iPhones and iPads running iOS 27 and iPadOS 27. Mac users looking to verify their exact local footprint can access System Settings, select General, click Storage, and press the information button next to the macOS entry.