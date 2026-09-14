Apple iPhone 18 Pro, AirPods 5, and Apple Watch Ultra 4 Pre-Orders Open

Pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max officially opened on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 5 a.m. PT on apple.com and in the Apple Store app. Bringing massive advancements in camera, performance, battery, and intelligence, the release anchors Apple’s expansive autumn hardware rollout.

Engineering the A20 Pro and Thermal Management

Under the hood, both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max run on the new A20 Pro system-on-chip. To maintain performance, Apple integrated a next-generation vapor chamber. This hardware revision is designed for the highest sustained performance yet.

Energy efficiency remains a major design focus. Updated battery designs leverage powerful silicon efficiencies to deliver incredible battery life. These components support iOS 27 and the next generation of Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, pairing powerful AI capabilities with personal context.

Optics and Camera Enhancements

Mobile photography enthusiasts will notice a substantial shift in hardware capability. The devices feature a new 48MP Fusion Main camera equipped with a variable aperture. This mechanical addition unlocks creative control that wasn’t possible before, and new Pro controls let users customize their experience in the Camera app for even easier access to their most used settings.

David Phelan reports on Apple’s biggest event of the year, where these camera upgrades form a core pillar of the iPhone 18 Pro marketing and engineering push, positioning the smartphone as a serious tool for portable content creation.

Synchronized Ecosystem Releases and Pricing Structure

Beyond the flagship smartphones, a wide array of companion hardware became available for pre-order simultaneously. According to Apple’s official product announcements, the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, AirPods 5, Mac mini, and Mac Studio are all available to order now on apple.com and in the Apple Store app.

Photo: apple.com

Global availability in physical and online stores is scheduled for Friday, September 18, for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch, and AirPods 5. Meanwhile, the new Mac mini and Mac Studio iterations will hit store shelves a few days later on Tuesday, September 22.

To reduce hardware turnover friction, Apple offers aggressive trade-in incentives. Customers trading in an iPhone 13 or higher can receive instant credits ranging from $175 to $885. Furthermore, major wireless carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are offering promotional credits of up to $1,200 for users trading in an iPhone 14 or newer in any condition.

Acquisition Options and Lease Terms

Financing and leasing options offer consumers multiple ways to absorb the hardware costs. Apple Upgrade, provided by Klarna, introduces structured lease terms for various devices:

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iPhone (24-month lease): Starting as low as $34.99 per month.

Starting as low as $34.99 per month. Apple Watch (24-month lease): Starting as low as $11.99 per month.

Starting as low as $11.99 per month. Mac Studio (36-month lease): Starting as low as $48.99 per month.

At the conclusion of these lease agreements, eligible participants can choose to upgrade their device to the latest generation, purchase it with a one-time payment, or exit the program by returning the device.