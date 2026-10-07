Apple to Expand Smart Home Lineup with LG Partnership and New Hub

Apple is expanding its hardware footprint with a targeted smart home push on October 13, preparing to unveil an all-new hub, a refreshed HomePod mini, and a set-top box, Swiss IT Magazine reported. The upcoming hardware rollout anchors a broader strategy to capture connected living spaces, moving beyond isolated room audio into centralized room management.

LG Collaboration Brings Smart Security Hardware

Moving past its historical preference for closed ecosystems, Apple is partnering with LG to develop a smart doorbell, multiple security cameras for different use cases, and a smart thermostat, according to Bloomberg reporting cited by Winfuture. These joint devices will not carry an Apple logo, instead launching under the LG brand while maintaining native integration with Apple’s smart home architecture. This open approach stands in sharp contrast to past product cycles, allowing the hardware to pair cleanly with third-party ecosystems through open standards.

Hardware Lineup and Siri AI Integration

The broader October hardware slate includes three central home devices built to leverage Apple Intelligence and Siri AI capabilities, MacTechNews.de reported under attribution to internal reporting. Alongside the home devices, the hardware schedule involves an update cycle for the Apple TV 4K. While the smart home gear will take center stage at a dedicated presentation, secondary product refreshes across Mac and iPad lines are expected to land via press releases later in the month.

Pricing Pressures and Market Rivalry

Entering the domestic display market places Apple in direct competition with established hardware ecosystems. In Germany, Amazon dominates the smart home display category with its Echo lineup, offering devices ranging from smaller kitchen screens to the 21-inch Echo Show 21 priced at 340 euros, iFun.de noted. While Apple’s upcoming hardware is expected to feature superior privacy protections and a streamlined user interface, consumer price sensitivity remains a critical hurdle for widespread adoption.

Photo: iFun.de

Interface Design and Expected Capabilities

The interface design of the upcoming smart home display borrows heavily from existing Apple operating systems. Form factors are expected to include a six-inch wall-mounted screen and a desktop version mounted on a stand.

Photo: MacTechNews.de

October Hardware Roadmap and Component Updates

The final weeks of October will see additional hardware revisions across the mobile and desktop segments. MacTechNews.de stated that an OLED iPad mini featuring a sixty-hertz display cap is slated for release, avoiding high-refresh ProMotion panels to manage production costs.