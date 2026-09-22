As Apple prepares for the commercial launch of its foldable device next month, Tom Marieb, Vice President of Hardware Engineering, has detailed the intricate mechanical design behind the iPhone Duo. Speaking with TechRadar, Marieb addressed industry challenges including display creasing, hinge durability, and surface finishes ahead of the device’s late October 2026 release.

Engineering the Display: Matte Nanotexturglas and Ceramic Shield 2

According to details shared with TechRadar, the iPhone Duo utilizes a matte nanotexturglas finish. Glossy displays reflect light directionally, which immediately highlights minor surface imperfections. By employing a matte surface that scatters light, Apple has minimized the visibility of the internal bend.

Furthermore, Apple relies on Ceramic Shield 2 for external screen protection, making third-party screen protectors entirely redundant. Marieb remarked on the matter with characteristic directness: “Wenn ich sehe, wie jemand eine Schutzfolie auf sein iPhone klebt, stellen sich mir die Nackenhaare auf, weil wir so hart daran arbeiten, schöne Displays zu bauen.”

The Autotur Hinge Mechanics and Torque Profiling

The mechanical core of any foldable device is its hinge, and Apple has invested significant engineering hours into the rotational resistance and durability of the iPhone Duo. Marieb explained that the team heavily altered the mechanical properties to refine the torque profile across various opening angles. The goal was to replicate the weighted, satisfying close of a luxury car door.

Because users frequently deploy foldable devices in half-open tabletop modes, the hinge must maintain structural integrity without sagging under finger pressure during typing. The engineering team calibrated the resistance at both endpoints and all intermediate positions to ensure the mechanism feels neither stiff nor loose. As Marieb noted, “Da steckt eine Menge Schweiß und Herzblut drin.”

Pricing and Market Rollout in Germany

Consumers in Germany can place pre-orders for the iPhone Duo starting October 16, 2026. The baseline model, equipped with 256 GB of internal storage, carries an entry-level price tag of 2,299 euros, with retail availability and direct shipments commencing on October 23, 2026.

Photo: apfelnews.de

With Tom Marieb stepping into the hardware engineering leadership role previously held by Apple CEO John Ternus, the iPhone Duo represents a major hardware pivot for the company.