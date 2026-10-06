Applied Intuition and Nissan Collaborate on AI-Defined Vehicle Software Tools

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has expanded its partnership with Silicon Valley-based Applied Intuition to deploy Vehicle OS software and AI-driven development tools, aiming to accelerate the creation of AI-defined vehicles and shorten software development cycles.

The updated agreement builds on a working relationship that previously centered primarily on simulation technology.

Expanding Vehicle OS Across Powertrains

Under the new agreement, Applied Intuition’s Vehicle OS software will serve as a common platform across multiple powertrains. The tooling is designed to abstract hardware complexity, merge legacy and modern software workflows, and streamline development for Nissan’s internal engineering teams.

Yoshizawa Takashi, corporate officer for SDV engineering at Nissan, noted that the manufacturer values Applied Intuition’s technical expertise as the company moves toward agile, efficient vehicle production. Software and engineering teams in Japan and Silicon Valley are collaborating directly to implement the platform.

Dana for Software-Defined Vehicles

Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition, stated that the partnership combines AI-driven software development with Nissan’s automotive engineering capabilities to redefine how vehicles are built and updated.

Real-Time Simulation and OTA Testing Precedents

The expanded agreement formalizes workflows previously tested in public demonstrations. A June 30 blog post from Applied Intuition documented a test involving a Nissan LEAF at the AWS Summit Japan, where engineers updated a vehicle’s welcome sequence and deployed the changes over-the-air in real time.

The Vehicle OS platform connects requirements, code, simulation, validation, debugging, and deployment into a single workflow. According to Applied Intuition’s disclosures, the system aims to reduce tasks that historically required months down to hours or minutes, positioning traditional original equipment manufacturers to match software development speeds.

Transitioning to Architecture-Centric Development

Nissan’s integration of Vehicle OS aligns with its broader corporate strategy for AI-defined vehicles. In April, Nissan outlined plans to apply its proprietary AI Drive technology across 90 percent of its vehicle lineup over the long term.

The automaker intends to introduce its software-defined vehicle platform during the 2026 fiscal year, shifting away from model-specific optimization toward a shared architecture model.