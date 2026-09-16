ARIA VEGA & Ryan Castro’s ‘Chévere’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Latin Airplay

The achievement marks a swift ascent for VEGA, who reaches the summit on her very first Billboard chart appearance. The single surged forward on the strength of a 23% increase in audience impressions, hitting 6.6 million during the September 4-10 tracking window in the United States, according to data from Luminate. That momentum allowed “Chévere” to usurp Jay Wheeler’s “De Lejitos,” which previously held the top spot for two weeks.

Colombian ARIA VEGA has captured her first Billboard No. 1 with “Chévere,” a dynamic collaboration alongside Ryan Castro that rockets 6-1 on the overall Latin Airplay chart for the week ending September 19, 2026. Distributed via AWOO and Warner Latina, the track secured VEGA her inaugural chart-topper while delivering Castro his second career leader.

From Madrid Fashion Week to Macondo Park

Speaking from Madrid, where she was attending Fashion Week alongside a wonderful Colombian brand, VEGA expressed sheer disbelief at the milestone. Her itinerary reflects a whirlwind season for the rising star, who is scheduled to return to Macondo to open for Shakira during the superstar’s residency at Macondo Park.

“I’m receiving this incredible news from Madrid… Soon, I’ll return to Macondo to open for Shakira during her residency at Macondo Park,” VEGA shared with Billboard. Beyond her live performances, she is currently recording reimagined versions of her catalog infused with traditional Colombian coastal instrumentation, including native drums and gaita flutes.

For Castro, the success of “Chévere”—a title that translates to “cool” in English—comes as he navigates his extensive SENDÉ World tour. Checking in from Washington, D.C., one of the key stops on his itinerary, the reggaeton artist noted that the track has become a staple of his live set.

“’Chévere’ is a song I sing every night, so seeing it reach No. 1 on Latin Airplay fills me with pride,” Castro stated. Describing the genesis of the track, he revealed that the partnership sparked entirely by accident through social media. “I really love ARIA’s music. I sent her a DM because I truly liked what she was doing, and from there, everything came together very organically. The chemistry behind creating ‘Chévere’ felt incredibly natural.”