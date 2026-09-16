ARIA VEGA & Ryan Castro’s ‘Chévere’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Latin Airplay

Colombian ARIA VEGA has captured her first Billboard No. 1 with “Chévere,” a dynamic collaboration alongside Ryan Castro that rockets 6-1 on the overall Latin Airplay chart for the week ending September 19, 2026. Distributed via AWOO and Warner Latina, the track secured VEGA her inaugural chart-topper while delivering Castro his second career leader.
The achievement marks a swift ascent for VEGA, who reaches the summit on her very first Billboard chart appearance. The single surged forward on the strength of a 23% increase in audience impressions, hitting 6.6 million during the September 4-10 tracking window in the United States, according to data from Luminate. That momentum allowed “Chévere” to usurp Jay Wheeler’s “De Lejitos,” which previously held the top spot for two weeks.
From Madrid Fashion Week to Macondo Park
Speaking from Madrid, where she was attending Fashion Week alongside a wonderful Colombian brand, VEGA expressed sheer disbelief at the milestone. Her itinerary reflects a whirlwind season for the rising star, who is scheduled to return to Macondo to open for Shakira during the superstar’s residency at Macondo Park.
“I’m receiving this incredible news from Madrid… Soon, I’ll return to Macondo to open for Shakira during her residency at Macondo Park,” VEGA shared with Billboard. Beyond her live performances, she is currently recording reimagined versions of her catalog infused with traditional Colombian coastal instrumentation, including native drums and gaita flutes.
For Castro, the success of “Chévere”—a title that translates to “cool” in English—comes as he navigates his extensive SENDÉ World tour. Checking in from Washington, D.C., one of the key stops on his itinerary, the reggaeton artist noted that the track has become a staple of his live set.
“’Chévere’ is a song I sing every night, so seeing it reach No. 1 on Latin Airplay fills me with pride,” Castro stated. Describing the genesis of the track, he revealed that the partnership sparked entirely by accident through social media. “I really love ARIA’s music. I sent her a DM because I truly liked what she was doing, and from there, everything came together very organically. The chemistry behind creating ‘Chévere’ felt incredibly natural.”
Rare Chart Territory for Same-Nation Pairings
The 2026 Latin Airplay tracking cycle has demonstrated a heavy reliance on collaborative efforts. Out of 33 songs that have claimed the No. 1 position this year, 23 have been joint ventures, including 15 duets. Yet “Chévere” carves out a distinct niche as the sole chart-topper of the year featuring two solo artists from Colombia.
Historically, same-nation pairings occupying the upper echelon of Latin charts remain relatively exclusive. “Chévere” stands as only the sixth No. 1 by soloists hailing from the same country. Comparable pairings on record include Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny and RaiNao with “Perfumito Nuevo,” alongside Zion and Chencho Corleone with “Caducaste.” The Dominican Republic is represented in this elite club by Romeo Santos and Prince Royce with “Lokita Por Mí” and “Dardos,” while Mexico contributes Xavi and Carín León’s “La Morrita.”
The track’s dominance extends beyond the primary airplay metric. “Chévere” simultaneously captures the No. 1 crown on the Latin Rhythm Airplay chart, marking Castro’s second champion in that category. Simultaneously, the single climbs to fresh peaks on multi-metric tallies, resting at No. 21 on Hot Latin Songs and No. 12 on Hot Latin Rhythm Songs.
Looking Ahead
With international fashion appearances, high-profile stadium opening slots alongside Shakira, and roots-driven acoustic explorations on the horizon, VEGA enters a new tier of Latin music visibility. As “Chévere” continues to resonate across U.S. airwaves and digital streaming platforms alike, the organic DM connection between two Colombian talents has solidified into one of the most notable crossover success stories of the 2026 chart year.
What are your thoughts on the surging wave of coastal Colombian sounds entering the mainstream urban charts? Let us know in the comments below.