Array Behavioral Care Launches Array Rapid Care for Urgent Behavioral Health Triage

Array Behavioral Care launched Array Rapid Care, a clinician-led triage and routing model designed to connect patients experiencing urgent behavioral health needs with appropriate treatment within 30 minutes, helping healthcare organizations reduce unnecessary emergency department utilization and streamline patient placement across frontline settings.

Healthcare systems face a persistent logistical bottleneck when patients present in primary care offices, urgent care facilities, and other frontline settings requiring immediate behavioral stabilization that surpasses routine outpatient care, yet falls short of true emergency intervention. Frontline clinicians have navigated these complex decisions without immediate access to behavioral health expertise. This operational friction frequently drives unnecessary patient transfers to emergency departments, contributing to hospital congestion and higher costs.

Data from Array Behavioral Care’s Behavioral Health Reality Gap: 2026 Report highlights the structural weight of this issue. Half of hospital and health system leaders reported that over 20% of emergency department beds are occupied at any given time by behavioral health patients who could otherwise receive clinical management in less intensive environments. Array Rapid Care steps into this gap by providing rapid clinical triage, formal acuity assessments, and structured care navigation directly to frontline providers.

Rapid Triage and Clinician-Led Routing Protocols

Under the newly deployed workflow, when a frontline provider identifies an urgent behavioral health need, the patient is referred to Array for evaluation. Within 30 minutes of referral, the patient connects with a licensed clinician. This initial assessment centers specifically on acuity, risk, and immediate clinical need.

Following this evaluation, the clinician routes the patient down a continuum of care. Potential pathways include acute behavioral health services and evaluation, psychiatric consultation, outpatient treatment, or intensive crisis stabilization support. If safety risks escalate beyond virtual management, clinicians facilitate an escalation to emergency care when clinically necessary. Shannon Werb, CEO of Array Behavioral Care, emphasized the operational shift during the platform’s rollout:

When a patient’s behavioral health needs escalate, frontline staff should not be forced to choose between pausing for another opinion or dispatching someone to the emergency room without knowing if that environment is appropriate. This leads to care delays, unnecessary ED utilization, and higher costs. Array Rapid Care brings clinical expertise into these decisions earlier, giving patients a safer, more guided path to the level of care they need. It also allows Array to remain connected to them beyond the initial urgent interaction.

This model moves past traditional referral systems that stop at initial assessment. By pairing rapid triage with ongoing care continuity, the platform links patients directly into proprietary Care Pathways that align treatment intensity and care cadence with individual needs.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Bridging the Gap: The service connects primary and urgent care patients with licensed behavioral health specialists in 30 minutes, bypassing the need for default emergency room visits.

The service connects primary and urgent care patients with licensed behavioral health specialists in 30 minutes, bypassing the need for default emergency room visits. Structured Triage: Clinicians evaluate real-time patient acuity and risk to assign appropriate treatment levels, ranging from outpatient therapy to intensive stabilization.

Clinicians evaluate real-time patient acuity and risk to assign appropriate treatment levels, ranging from outpatient therapy to intensive stabilization. Continuous Care: Unlike standard crisis lines that stop at assessment or referral, this model establishes scheduled follow-ups and active treatment pathways.

Addressing Systemic Bottlenecks in Acute Care

The operational framework relies on more than 25 years of experience managing high-acuity behavioral health patients across diverse clinical settings, including emergency departments, crisis programs, and inpatient facilities. Sara Gotheridge, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Array Behavioral Care, noted the clinical rationale behind structuring real-time triage:

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Identifying the precise degree of support a patient requires right away stands as the critical choice in behavioral health delivery. Array Rapid Care addresses this by establishing an organized clinical triage framework that evaluates acuity, risk, and immediate patient requirements live, moving away from guesswork or relying strictly on whoever happens to be on hand.

By integrating this expertise into primary care and urgent care environments, the model seeks to minimize the systemic delays that worsen psychological distress.

Array Behavioral Care: Leading the Way in Integrated Behavioral Care

Care Metric Traditional Frontline Approach Array Rapid Care Model Initial Specialist Access Variable wait times; often requires external referrals Connected with a licensed clinician within 30 minutes Triage Methodology Decisions made by frontline staff without immediate psychiatric input Structured, real-time assessment of patient acuity and clinical risk ED Utilization Risk High reliance on emergency departments for intermediate needs Targeted routing to outpatient or crisis stabilization pathways Post-Assessment Continuity Often stops at referral or discharge instructions Integrated ongoing care, psychiatric consultation, and scheduled follow-ups

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

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