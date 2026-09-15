ASEAN Secretary-General Warns of Irrelevance Amid Rise of Sub-Groupings

As Indo-Pacific minilateralism accelerates, ASEAN risks losing its central diplomatic convening power. Speaking in Jakarta on September 14, Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn warned that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations must prove institutional delivery rather than relying on past inheritance as regional security architecture fragments.

For six decades, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has functioned as a diplomatic anchor of Southeast Asia. Yet, as geopolitical friction intensifies between Washington and Beijing, regional capitals are increasingly bypassing traditional consensus-driven frameworks. They are opting instead for agile, issue-specific minilateral partnerships.

Here is why that matters for global stability. When regional security architectures fracture into overlapping sub-groupings, the collective bargaining power of Southeast Asia dilutes.

Addressing more than 150 diplomats, policymakers, and think-tank researchers at ASEAN headquarters, Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn delivered a stark assessment at the opening of the third ASEAN Think Tanks Summit. Responsibility for coordinating the gathering fell to the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, acting on behalf of the ASEAN Institutes of Strategic and International Studies.

“For ASEAN, the question is how to ensure that this increasingly complex regional architecture does not become so fragmented that ASEAN-led processes lose their coherence, relevance or convening power,” Kao stated.

But there is a catch. The proliferation of smaller alignments is not happening in a vacuum. Over the past few years, the strategic landscape has shifted to accommodate minilateral security arrangements.

Consider the structural evolution of Indo-Pacific security networks:

The US-Japan-Philippines Trilateral: Cemented by leadership summits beginning in 2024, this partnership coordinates maritime security responses in contested waters.

Cemented by leadership summits beginning in 2024, this partnership coordinates maritime security responses in contested waters. The “Squad”: A four-way cooperative framework involving the United States, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines.

A four-way cooperative framework involving the United States, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines. Established ASEAN Mechanisms: Longstanding instruments like the East Asia Summit, the ASEAN Regional Forum, and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).

While these smaller groupings do not explicitly seek to dismantle ASEAN, their rising prominence forces a reckoning over institutional redundancy. Kao emphasized that ASEAN must make more strategic and effective use of the instruments already at its disposal rather than watching from the sidelines.

“The test of its centrality will lie in what its institutions can achieve,” Kao noted. “Centrality, after all, cannot rest on institutional inheritance alone. ASEAN must continuously earn this status by uniting nations, resolving disputes, and driving joint action.”

Photo: thestar.com.my

Key Strategic Frameworks Shaping the Indo-Pacific Security Architecture Framework / Grouping Core Participants Primary Strategic Focus ASEAN-Led Mechanisms (EAS, ARF, ADMM-Plus) ASEAN Member States + Major Powers (US, China, Japan, etc.) Broad regional dialogue, consensus-building, and multilateral diplomacy. US-Japan-Philippines Trilateral United States, Japan, Philippines Maritime domain awareness, trilateral defense cooperation, and economic resilience. The “Squad” United States, Japan, Australia, Philippines Freedom of navigation, regional deterrence, and interoperability.

The urgency behind Kao’s warnings will amplify sharply in 2027. That year marks ASEAN’s 60th anniversary, coinciding with Singapore taking over the rotating chairmanship from the Philippines. That milestone will serve as an audit for the bloc. Policymakers must decide whether institutional norms remain fit for purpose in an era of technological disruption and fractured globalization.

Photo: straitstimes.com

Furthermore, transnational challenges refuse to respect neat bureaucratic boundaries. Economic security, climate vulnerabilities, and food supply disruptions now bleed directly into one another. Kao cautioned against retreating from openness, arguing that the region’s historical growth stems directly from economic integration. Instead of reducing interdependence, he argued, member states must make trade safer through supply chain diversification and redundancy.

As great-power competition reshapes global trade routes, the cost of institutional irrelevance is steep. For international investors tracking Southeast Asia, the coming years will test whether multilateral consensus can survive the pressures of a multipolar world.

How do you view the balance between regional consensus and agile security pacts? Will minilateralism ultimately strengthen or fracture Indo-Pacific diplomacy? Let us know your perspective below.