Association of Washington Business Continues Manufacturing Week Bus Tour in Olympia

Manufacturing Week Bus Tour Highlights Olympia Regional Employers

The Association of Washington Business continued its Manufacturing Week bus tour on October 3, marking the fifth day of the initiative with stops across Olympia and surrounding parts of Southwest Washington. Delegates toured multiple production sites and educational facilities to examine local manufacturing processes and workforce partnerships. The schedule emphasized how regional employers coordinate with schools to establish educational pipelines that supply skilled workers across multiple counties.

High School Football Scores Roll In Across Thurston County

Regional gridiron action heated up with a heavy slate of games across Thurston County and nearby communities. In Tenino, the local football team secured a 48-16 victory over Centralia on Thursday, October 2, according to statewide final scores published on October 3. Meanwhile, Rochester notched a 51-6 win against Hoquiam, captured in a rolling scoreboard and schedule page maintained by West42Sports covering games played from October 1 to October 3.

Further south in Longview, Tumwater delivered a dominant road performance against previously unbeaten Mark Morris. The Thunderbirds built a large halftime lead before pulling away for a 55-14 victory, fueled by a balanced offensive attack that included 96 rushing yards from running back Tyler Briscoe as the game stayed out of reach in the second half.

Olympia Weavers Guild Hosts Annual Fiber Arts Show and Sale

Community arts enthusiasts gathered in Lacey for the Olympia Weavers Guild’s annual show and sale at the Thurston County Fairgrounds. Scheduled as a free visual-arts event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 3, the one-day gathering showcased woven works and fiber-arts items crafted by guild members. Arts organizers promoted the exhibition as part of the area’s seasonal cultural programming, providing a public forum for local craftspeople and residents to connect.