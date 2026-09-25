ASUS Vivobook S 16 AMD Copilot+ PC Deal: Save $200 at Amazon

ASUS’ 2026 Vivobook S 16 AMD-powered Copilot+ PC has dropped to $1,099.99 shipped at Amazon, saving shoppers $200 off its original $1,300 price tag. This discount marks the lowest price tracked yet for the newer Ryzen AI-powered model, which launched just a few months ago.

Under the Hood: AMD Ryzen AI Performance and Hardware Specs

The discounted Vivobook S 16 runs on AMD’s Ryzen AI 7 445 processor paired with integrated Radeon graphics. To handle heavy local workloads and everyday multitasking, the machine features 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. As a certified Copilot+ PC, the built-in neural processing unit delivers up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance, driving on-device machine learning tasks like searching, organizing, and writing without leaning heavily on cloud infrastructure.

The notebook measures 0.7 inches thin and weighs 3.75 lbs, wrapped in a slim silver chassis. Connectivity options include two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI output. The display spans 16 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 1920 x 1200 WUXGA resolution, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a touchscreen layer framed by narrow bezels.

Retail Trends and Competing Copilot+ Deals

While the AMD-based ASUS machine hits a new low at Amazon, Best Buy has rolled out substantial price cuts on a wide selection of Intel-driven Copilot+ alternatives. Buyers eyeing OLED panels and alternate form factors have multiple options currently on markdown.

Acer Swift 16 AI: 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra X7 358H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,000 (regularly $1,550).

16-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra X7 358H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,000 (regularly $1,550). Lenovo Yoga 7i (16-inch): 2-in-1 2K OLED touchscreen, Core Ultra 7 355, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,100 (regularly $1,650).

2-in-1 2K OLED touchscreen, Core Ultra 7 355, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,100 (regularly $1,650). Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch): 2-in-1 2K OLED touchscreen, Core Ultra 5 322, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $850 (regularly $1,350).

2-in-1 2K OLED touchscreen, Core Ultra 5 322, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $850 (regularly $1,350). LG gram Max: 17-inch touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra X9 388H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,900 (regularly $2,500).

17-inch touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra X9 388H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,900 (regularly $2,500). Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro: 14-inch 3K AMOLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,300 (regularly $1,800).

Previous-generation Vivobook S 16 models have seen frequent markdowns, but this $200 reduction represents the first significant discount on the current Ryzen AI hardware configuration.