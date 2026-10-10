Austin Cindric Confirms Return to Team Penske for 2027 NASCAR Season

“That’s correct,” Austin Cindric said Saturday morning at Charlotte Motor Speedway, confirming during media availabilities that he will return to Team Penske as the driver of the No. 2 Ford for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The 28-year-old North Carolina native, who has driven the iconic car number for the historic organization since winning the Daytona 500 in February 2022, answered with an additional “yes” when asked to verify that he is remaining in the No. 2 seat.nascar.com reported that the multiyear extension locks in his immediate future with Penske’s winningest car number. Cindric expressed mild bewilderment over the speculation surrounding his ride, noting that while the topic had come up in conversation, the uncertainty puzzled him.

The announcement arrives as Cindric builds significant momentum on the track. He sits ninth in The Chase presented by Mobil 1 standings, producing a career-best 15.7 average finish through 31 of 36 contests this season. A strong recent stretch features two top fives and three top 10s in his last four races, highlighted by a season-best second-place finish on Sept. 27 at Kansas Speedway. Over his last eight starts, Cindric has finished 13th or better.

Consistency Born of Necessity in the Chase

The steady climb up the standings required a methodical approach after a grueling regular season. Cindric pointed to the points deficit over the summer months as the catalyst for his current execution level.

“I feel like consistency is kind of due to necessity with where we were regular-season points-wise for really the last two or three months,” Cindric said. He emphasized the importance of applying notebooks gathered during the regular season to the playoff tracks. “Obviously it’s that time of year to bring our best stuff and be able to come to race tracks for a second time and apply good notebooks throughout the regular season and into The Chase. So obviously it’s shown, and we’ve got to keep it rolling for the next five weeks.”

That high-level execution has not gone unnoticed inside the Penske race shop. Teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano have observed a distinct uptick in speed and preparation from the No. 2 crew, led by crew chief Brian Wilson.

“Austin, I think, has been an incredible asset to our group,” said Blaney, the 2023 Cup Series champion. “It’s been fun to work with him since ’22, really, when he (went) full time. Brings a lot of knowledge for how young he is. He brings a lot of good ideas. I enjoy his insight in our meetings and things like that.”

Blaney pointed out that narrow margins separated Cindric from victory lane at Kansas, suggesting that only a single sequence going differently would have secured the win. Logano, a three-time Cup title winner, echoed those observations regarding the team’s newfound pace.

“He’s been really strong here recently and they’ve been executing solid races,” Logano said. “And really, they’ve brought a lot of speed to the race track. That’s the biggest thing that I’ve noticed different. Austin’s always been a great competitor, great teammate, real student of the sport.”

Finalizing the Penske Roster for 2027

With Cindric’s return secured, Team Penske’s primary Cup Series lineup stands completely finalized for the 2027 campaign. The organization previously announced a multiyear contract extension for Blaney in May, while Logano remains signed through at least next season, ensuring continuity for the powerhouse Ford outfit.

Photo: us-racing.com

Further down the organizational pipeline, changes loom in the wider Ford ecosystem. Defending O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love will step up to take over the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford in 2027, replacing Josh Berry as the season concludes. For this weekend at Charlotte, Cindric benefited from the cancellation of qualifying, positioning him to start fifth in Sunday’s Bank of America 400.