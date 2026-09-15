Austin Spurs Name Chris Kent New Head Coach

The Austin Spurs announced on September 10, 2026, that Chris Kent will take over as the franchise’s 12th head coach, steering the San Antonio Spurs G League affiliate into its next developmental chapter. Kent steps into the role following a season as an assistant coach and director of player development at Florida State University during the 2025-26 campaign.

Charting a Path Through the G League Ranks

According to the NBA G League official announcement, his journey began as a coaching intern with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants from 2013 to 2015. From there, he spent time as a graduate assistant at Florida State before serving as the director of player development at the University of South Florida during the 2017-18 season.

His professional development continued at the highest level when he joined the Chicago Bulls in 2018 as a coaching intern. A promotion to video coordinator followed in 2019, keeping him in Chicago for three seasons before he moved to the bench as an assistant coach with the Windy City Bulls for the 2022-23 season.

Building on Collegiate Experience in Tallahassee

Before taking the Austin job, Kent sharpened his tactical acumen in the Atlantic Coast Conference. During his 2025-26 stint in Tallahassee, he helped guide the Florida State Seminoles to an 18-15 overall record, which included a competitive 10-8 mark in conference play.

Before his return to the collegiate ranks, Kent spent two seasons from 2023 to 2025 as an assistant coach with the Rip City Remix. A native of Angola, Indiana, Kent played his collegiate basketball at both Huntington University and Trine University prior to transitioning into the coaching ranks.

The Operational Stakes in Austin

In Austin, Kent takes charge of a foundational pillar in San Antonio’s talent pipeline. The G League franchise serves as a crucial laboratory for refining young prospects, implementing identical tactical schemes to the parent club, and monitoring rehabilitation assignments. With diverse experience spanning the NBA, G League, and NCAA, Kent arrives prepared to manage the fluid rosters inherent to minor-league professional basketball.

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What do you expect from this new era of Austin basketball under Kent’s direction?