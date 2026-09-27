Avengers: Endgame Encore Dominates Global Box Office With $86M Re-Release Opening

Disney and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame Encore pulled in a massive $86M WW re-release opening over the weekend, serving as a high-grossing promotional vehicle for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday while pushing the film’s lifetime global cume to $2.885B.

Avengers Endgame Encore earns 86M globally The Numbers: Avengers: Endgame Encore hauled $86M WW globally, with $26M coming domestically and $60M from international markets.

Avengers: Endgame Encore hauled $86M WW globally, with $26M coming domestically and $60M from international markets. The Strategic Play: The re-release featured exclusive extra footage for the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Avengers: Doomsday, acting as a direct theatrical advertisement ahead of its December premiere.

The re-release featured exclusive extra footage for the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Avengers: Doomsday, acting as a direct theatrical advertisement ahead of its December premiere. The Global Footprint: Imax contributed roughly 14% of the total gross ($13.7M), while the film set or matched numerous international re-release records across Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Re-Igniting the Box Office Infusion

What was old at the global box office proved remarkably new as Disney dusted off the 2019 blockbuster for a specialized theatrical run. Beamed Andrew Cripps, Disney’s Global Boss of Distribution, “The success of the re-release reiterates that there’s a massive fanbase for this franchise, and the fact that it’s a 7-year-old movie on Disney+, it’s an incredible opening.” The studio utilized the theatrical footprint to remind audiences of the sprawling interconnected universe, which now boasts an astonishing $35 billion global cumulative across 38 titles.

A significant chunk of that financial momentum came from premium formats. Close to 14% of Encore’s cash arrived courtesy of Imax, which extracted $13.7M from the superhero pic—splitting that haul into $4M domestic and $9.7M abroad. With this $86M WW global frame, Avengers: Endgame bumps its lifetime worldwide take to $2.885B, solidifying its place just behind James Cameron’s Avatar at $2.92B and comfortably ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day at $2.495B.

Global Milestones and Regional Standouts

Domestically, the $26M stateside haul marked the third-best start for a re-release in industry history. It sits behind only 1997’s re-issue of Star Wars at $35.9M and 2011’s The Lion King 3D at $30.2M. Overseas markets brought in an impressive $60M, making it the second-highest foreign debut for a re-release behind 2012’s Titanic 3D, which rode a massive 3D wave and a booming Chinese market to $67M.

Photo: chosun.com

The re-release dominated key international territories, bowing to No. 1 in China ($13.5M), the UK ($5.4M), Mexico ($4.2M), Italy ($2.6M), Brazil ($2.2M), Germany ($2M), and Australia, alongside strong non-local showings in Japan ($2.6M) and Spain ($1.7M). Disney estimates pointed to Encore as the highest-ever opening weekend for an MPA re-release across a sweeping list of nations including the UK, Mexico, Brazil, the Netherlands, Greece, South Africa, Poland, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and numerous territories throughout Latin America, Central Europe, and the Middle East.

Top Global Re-Release Openings & Comparative Tally Film Title Release Type Global / Domestic Opening Lifetime Global Cume Avengers: Endgame Encore Theatrical Re-Release $86M WW ($26M Domestic) $2.885B Star Wars (1997) Theatrical Re-Issue $35.9M Domestic — The Lion King 3D (2011) Theatrical Re-Release $30.2M Domestic — Titanic 3D (2012) Theatrical Re-Release $67M International (Subset) —

Managing the Crowded September Marketplace

While the Marvel machine captured the headlines, the broader global box office featured fierce competition from horror and action properties. Sony and Constantin’s Resident Evil proved that flesh-eating entities still command substantial crowds, pulling in a second frame of $50.3M. That included $27M from 65 overseas markets operating across more than 12,500 screens, lifting its international cume to $93M and its global total to $196.5M. Franchise records fell in the UK ($11.5M total), Mexico ($9.0M total), and Australia ($5.4M total) before the horror pic even touches down in China on October 5 and Japan on October 9.

Avengers Endgame: Encore | Official Trailer | In Theaters Sep 25

Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures deployed the star power of Brad Pitt in the military veteran and dog feature Heart of the Beast. The film barked up $50.1M WW, pulling $30.1M from abroad across 63 markets. France led the charge internationally, supported by strong showings in the United Arab Emirates—where it took No. 1 with $1M at 58 sites—as well as solid openings across the UK, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. As studios balance nostalgic tentpole re-issues with fresh star-driven vehicles, the late-September box office proves that audiences are more than willing to return to theaters for both familiar spectacles and new adventures.