Baller League UK secures Activision front-of-shirt sponsorship

Baller League UK has secured a high-profile front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Activision for Season 4, placing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 across team kits ahead of the game’s October 2026 launch. The partnership bridges digital gaming and live entertainment, introducing arena activations and three-versus-three player challenges.

Market Impact

Digital Engagement Metrics: Capitalizes on Season 3’s 344 million short-form video views to drive cross-platform conversion for Activision’s October release schedule.

Capitalizes on Season 3’s 344 million short-form video views to drive cross-platform conversion for Activision’s October release schedule. Live Spectator Value: Integrates high-intensity arena activations and live Grudge Matches directly into matchday broadcasts to boost unique live viewer counts, which averaged 1.3 million during the previous campaign.

Integrates high-intensity arena activations and live Grudge Matches directly into matchday broadcasts to boost unique live viewer counts, which averaged 1.3 million during the previous campaign. Commercial Valuation: Elevates Baller League’s digital-first property portfolio, proving high commercial viability for crossover partnerships spanning sports and creator-led entertainment.

Call of Duty Branding and Arena Integration for Season 4

The upcoming season kicks off on 12th October 2026 at Eastbrook Studios in Dagenham, with participating teams sporting the Modern Warfare 4 branding. This agreement aligns directly with Activision’s promotional timeline, hitting the market ahead of the game’s official release on 23rd October and Campaign Early Access on 16th October.

Beyond the standard kit placement, the collaboration brings a dedicated Games Room into the Baller League Arena. Here, players, managers, and league personalities face off in live three-versus-three gaming challenges. These Grudge Matches will be broadcast on the arena’s primary screens alongside half-time activations tailored for the league’s football audience during the opening two matchdays on 12th and 19th October.

Commercial Momentum and Audience Reach

The partnership highlights the accelerating commercial appeal of the digital-first football property. According to league metrics, Season 3 captured 344 million short-form video views across social media channels while maintaining a 6% engagement rate. Average unique live viewers hit 1.3 million per matchday, scaling to 1.85 million for the season-ending Final Four.

Dan Green, VP of International Marketing at Activision, noted that Baller League UK offers an ideal stage to engage fans in unexpected ways ahead of the launch. Felix Starck, CEO of Baller League, emphasized that the community’s deep passion for gaming makes the crossover a natural fit for delivering a high-energy entertainment spectacle.

Metric Season 3 Performance Short-Form Video Views 344 Million Social Media Engagement Rate 6% Average Unique Live Viewers 1.3 Million Final Four Unique Viewers 1.85 Million

The collaboration utilizes physical matchday infrastructure to drive brand awareness.