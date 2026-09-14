Baltimore to Create Department of Neighborhood Safety for Nonviolent 911 Calls

Baltimore city leaders have announced a proposal to create a dedicated Department of Neighborhood Safety (DNS), designed to dispatch trained clinicians and social workers rather than police officers to handle nonviolent 911 calls. The initiative aims to shift the city away from punitive actions, offering residents struggling with behavioral health issues or low-level crises direct connections to vital city and state services before situations escalate according to WYPR.

Baltimore’s latest move represents a structural overhaul of how the city responds to distress. Backed by nearly $17 million in initial seed funding from the city, the newly proposed agency is structured to handle routine, low-level calls such as trespassing, welfare checks, noise complaints, and public intoxication. City officials estimate that roughly 22,000 calls could be more effectively managed through these alternative responders.

The push is designed not only to connect vulnerable individuals with essential resources, but also to alleviate pressure from the city’s overburdened 911 dispatch system. While establishing the operational framework and fully staffing the new department may take up to a year, city planners intend for alternative responders to arrive within an hour of a qualifying call.

Funding, Infrastructure, and Federal Mandates

The establishment of the Department of Neighborhood Safety is underpinned by significant financial commitments. Alongside the $17 million allocated for operational seed money, the city is directing $12.4 million toward a new dispatch system according to WYPR.

Furthermore, the initiative directly addresses federal oversight requirements. The agency fulfills a goal outlined in the Baltimore Police Department’s federal consent decree, which requires that the city find better alternatives than policing for individuals experiencing behavioral health emergencies. That federal court order originated in the wake of Freddie Gray’s death, an event that subjected local policing strategies to scrutiny.

City Council President Zeke Cohen is scheduled to introduce legislation establishing the department according to WYPR. Meanwhile, municipal authorities have initiated a nationwide executive search to find an executive director to lead the newly minted agency.

Broader Context and Regional Evidence

Proponents of the alternative response model point to emerging research regarding community-led interventions. A recent study evaluating non-law enforcement response teams in Durham, North Carolina, demonstrated that deploying civilian clinicians resulted in fewer arrests than traditional police responses—particularly among Black residents, men, and individuals aged 25 to 39 according to WYPR. Advocates argue that police responses in mental health crises can sometimes lead to trauma, whereas specialized community care yields more satisfactory outcomes.

The structural pivot arrives against a backdrop of shifting public safety metrics in Baltimore. Between 2021 and 2025, the city experienced a 60% decrease in its homicide rate, setting records for the drop in violence. Simultaneously, however, the region grappled with public health challenges involving substance use, recording approximately 1,000 fatal drug overdoses annually between 2020 and 2023.

“The Department of Neighborhood Safety represents the future of public safety in Baltimore,” Mayor Brandon Scott stated according to WYPR, emphasizing that the initiative codifies existing diversion efforts under a permanent umbrella. Council President Zeke Cohen echoed that sentiment, noting that police officers should be primarily focused on reducing violent crime rather than managing complex mental health emergencies.

What Lies Ahead

With legislation heading to the City Council and a national executive search underway, the city enters a critical planning phase to transition the Department of Neighborhood Safety from a proposal into an active emergency response branch. Stakeholders will be closely monitoring how the city integrates the new $12.4 million dispatch infrastructure with existing emergency pipelines over the coming months.

Photo: wypr.org

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