Barcelona Opens New VIP Tent and Kitchen at Spotify Camp Nou

The Spotify Camp Nou opened its new VIP tent infrastructure in the parking lot adjacent to the Palau Blaugrana during the recent Barça-Getafe match, launching hospitality services for the stadium’s initial 5,000 privileged seats, mundodeportivo.com reported.

Construction Timeline and Upcoming Matches

Construction on the temporary structure began just over two weeks prior to its debut. Workers accelerated assembly during a three-week league break to prepare for a congested autumn fixture list at the stadium.

Following the match against Getafe, the venue faces the Clásico against Real Madrid on Sunday, October 25 at 21:00. Last season’s fixture generated 16.5 million euros in ticket sales, a figure organizers aim to match or exceed.

The schedule continues with a home fixture against Alavés on Saturday, October 31 at 21:00, followed by a match against Aston Villa on Tuesday, November 3 at 21:00. One week later, the stadium is scheduled to host a rematch of the 2025 women’s Champions League final against Arsenal on Wednesday, November 11 at 18.45. UEFA is currently reviewing a request from Barcelona to reschedule the Arsenal fixture due to a planned general strike in Spain.

Kitchen Infrastructure and Future VIP Expansion

A second tent closer to Avinguda Arístides Maillol remains under construction a couple of meters away from the first. This secondary structure will house a macro-kitchen designed to handle food production volumes equivalent to roughly 20 wedding banquets on matchdays.

Capacity will scale upward when a double ring of VIP boxes opens in the Lateral zone, a milestone scheduled for March 2027. Upon completion of the entire stadium project, total VIP seating will reach 9,500.

That final capacity will require meal preparation matching the output of more than 40 simultaneous banquets with over 200 guests each. Organizers indicate that premium ticketholders paying top rates expect freshly prepared culinary options rather than pre-cooked or reheated meals.