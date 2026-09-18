Barenaked Ladies to Sing ‘O Canada’ at Buffalo Bills Home Opener

The iconic Canadian rock group Barenaked Ladies are set to perform “O Canada” ahead of the Buffalo Bills home opener at the newly opened Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to kick off their regular season matchup against the Detroit Lions at 8:15 p.m., bringing an extra layer of cross-border celebration to a high-profile NFL evening.

For many supporters living in southern Ontario and across Canada, the Bills have long felt like an unofficial home team. Tonight’s performance highlights deep-rooted regional connections between Western New York and its northern neighbors, mirroring traditions seen in local hockey markets like the National Hockey League’s Buffalo Sabres, which routinely feature both national anthems before puck drop at home games.

Briony Douglas, a 42-year-old artist residing in Erin, Ontario, reflected on the cultural significance of the moment. “There’s a lot of bad happening in the world but I think sports and the Bills are a nice happy release for a lot of people,” Douglas said in an interview with the Niagara Falls Review. Douglas, who has collaborated with the franchise on multiple art projects—including a Pantone portrait of quarterback Josh Allen built from 11,000 tiny pieces of color and announcing the selection of Jude Bowry with the 102nd pick of the 2026 draft—expressed deep pride in seeing Canadian culture recognized on the NFL stage. “I think the Canadian anthem being sung is awesome and so special, I’m probably going to tear up a bit. As a Canadian that loves the NFL and the Bills, it’s a pretty awesome moment, feeling seen. It’s a monumental moment for Canadians,” she added.

Stadium Architecture and Cross-Border Ties

The relationship between the franchise and its international fanbase extends far beyond pre-game ceremonies. The newly constructed Highmark Stadium incorporates specific architectural nods to its cross-border community, including design elements that honor the Peace Bridge connecting Buffalo, New York, to Fort Erie, Ontario. Furthermore, the venue houses hundreds of original works created by regional artists.

Earlier in the week, the organization partnered with Niagara Parks for a unique publicity stunt on the Niagara River. Team legends Ryan Fitzpatrick and Stevie Johnson positioned themselves on separate Niagara City Cruises vessels below the three waterfalls to execute a symbolic cross-border football catch across the international boundary line.

Matchup Details and Outlook

As the Barenaked Ladies prepare to deliver their rendition of the anthem to a packed stadium, local fans are settling in for what promises to be an electric start to the home campaign.

Photo: niagarafallsreview.ca

With kickoff locked in for 8:15 p.m. at Highmark Stadium, followers and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the squad performs in its debut appearance at the new facility. Share your thoughts on tonight’s anthem performance and game prediction in the comments below.