Barham Salih Urges Sahel Protection Investment Amid Displacement

During a September 2026 trip to Burkina Faso and Mali, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih called for stepped-up funding toward critical safety measures and durable answers for displaced individuals and host populations throughout the Central Sahel, with the number of displaced people hitting 3.8 million.

The Bottom Line

Funding Shortfalls: UNHCR’s response in the Central Sahel is 25 per cent funded, straining basic shelter, documentation, livelihoods, and economic inclusion programs.

UNHCR’s response in the Central Sahel is 25 per cent funded, straining basic shelter, documentation, livelihoods, and economic inclusion programs. Escalating Displacement: The population of forcibly displaced persons across Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger has nearly doubled since 2020, hitting 3.8 million by 31 July 2026.

The population of forcibly displaced persons across Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger has nearly doubled since 2020, hitting 3.8 million by 31 July 2026. Private Sector Imperative: Salih called for greater engagement from international financial institutions and the private sector to scale solutions.

Regional Displacement Metrics and Economic Pressures

Insecurity across Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger continues to drive the displacement crisis. By 31 July 2026, the total number of displaced individuals reached 3.8 million, including more than 818,000 refugees and asylum-seekers. The outward flow of populations is placing pressure on local services, infrastructure and resources in neighboring host countries. Mauritania currently hosts some 169,000 Malian refugees, while over 460,000 people fleeing Burkina Faso have sought safety in neighboring countries. As populations move toward North Africa and Europe, the regional impact expands.

Metric Category Reported Figure Timeline / Reference Point Total Forcibly Displaced (Central Sahel) 3.8 million As of 31 July 2026 Refugees and Asylum-Seekers Included 818,000+ As of 31 July 2026 Burkinabè Refugees in Neighboring Countries 460,000+ As of July 2026 Malian Refugees in Mauritania 169,000 As of July 2026 UNHCR Regional Response Funding Level 25% Current operational cycle

Bridging Humanitarian Aid and Development Capital

During his missions to Koro, Timbuktu, and Kaya, Salih evaluated emergency response networks, returnee integration sites, and agricultural resilience initiatives. Governments and host communities continue to welcome people forced to flee, with Mali maintaining its commitment to asylum and Burkina Faso providing refugees with access to essential rights while advancing their inclusion in national social protection systems.

“The Central Sahel is a region of consequence. We cannot be indifferent. The challenges here – including insecurity, climate pressures and forced displacement – have implications well beyond the region,” Barham Salih stated during his visit.

The Economic Stakes for Education and Labor Markets

While youth under 18 make up over 50 percent of registered asylum seekers and refugees in the Central Sahel, just one-third of these refugee children are able to attend primary and secondary school. Without greater access to education and opportunities, forced displacement risks shaping a generation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.