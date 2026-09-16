Ben Saunders, First Winner of The Voice of Holland, Found Dead in Lake

Ben Saunders, the first-ever winner of The Voice of Holland, died at the age of 43 after being discovered in a recreational lake in the Netherlands. Dutch authorities launched a major search operation before his body was recovered, and police have ruled out foul play in the singer’s sudden death.

The death of the Dutch reality television star has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community. Authorities recovered the singer’s body from the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen, a popular recreational lake situated between Arnhem and Elst on Tuesday, September 15.

Emergency Search Operations at the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen

The search operation began hours before the discovery when a bystander reported seeing a man enter the water and fail to resurface. Local authorities launched an extensive deployment to locate the missing individual, utilizing divers, search dogs, boats, and a police helicopter. Locals had earlier been alerted about a missing man described as having a white beard, wearing a white shirt, black shoes, and blue jeans. Police squads combed the surrounding recreational area before the body was pulled from the water at 1:20 pm.

Dutch law enforcement agencies confirmed the recovery of the singer. Investigators subsequently stated that no signs of foul play were found, though officials have not yet released an official cause of death.

A Historic Victory on The Voice of Holland

Ben Saunders achieved national prominence when he competed in the debut season of The Voice of Holland, which started in late 2010. During his initial audition, he captivated the jury by performing a rendition of Use Somebody by Kings of Leon, ultimately claiming the championship in January 2011.

Photo: Origo

That victory marked an important moment in Dutch television history. The program served as the original version of a talent show format that eventually expanded into an international television franchise, with different variations of the show appearing in more than 150 countries and markets.

Musical Success and Subsequent Television Ventures

Following his breakout victory, Saunders secured commercial success in the domestic music industry and released multiple successful recordings. His debut studio album and his single Kill for a Broken Heart both climbed to the top of the Dutch music charts. Alongside his recording career, Saunders worked as a tattoo artist and operated his own studio in Arnhem, where he had been living in a residential caravan park.

Photo: Index

Saunders maintained a visible presence in entertainment long after his initial reality television triumph. In 2023, he returned to television screens to participate in the Dutch talent show Avastars. Days before his death, he shared a photograph on social media featuring himself and his fiancée, Janita Engels, attending a wedding where he had performed. He is survived by his fiancée and three children, who mourn his passing.

Family Tributes and Tributes From the Music Industry

The singer’s sudden passing prompted an outpouring of grief from relatives and former collaborators. His brother, Dean Saunders—who notably won the Dutch Popstars competition just one day after Ben’s victory in The Voice of Holland in 2011—shared an emotional message on Instagram alongside an old photograph of the two of them together.

Ben Saunders Was Reported Missing Before ‘The Voice’ Winner Was Found Dead at 43

Dean Saunders shared on Instagram that his dear little brother had died that day, expressing that he had never felt pain like he did then and calling it a terrible day for all of them. He added that they had to learn to live with the loss and hoped it would be treated with respect, noting that Ben had a beautiful family and relatives who loved him dearly, feelings that he would share forever as Ben remained in his heart to stay.

Dean Saunders also emphasized that his brother was surrounded by a loving family and relatives, and asked people to treat the family’s loss with respect.

Former mentors and colleagues also offered public remembrances. Marco Borsato, a former mentor from The Voice of Holland, shared archival footage of Saunders performing one of Borsato’s songs, followed by a shared stage photograph to mark the musician’s passing.