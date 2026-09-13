Best Buy No Longer Required for iPhone Trade-In: Sell Your iPhone for Cash Directly

Wireless carriers are offering up to $1,200 in bill credits for preordering the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max through aggressive trade-in incentives.

Carrier-by-Carrier Trade-In Financial Structures

T-Mobile is accepting trades in any condition for eligible models, pairing the deal with their Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) Flex 36. This financing structure stretches payments across 36 months, which can net qualifying customers a $0 due at checkout requirement once taxes and fees are factored into the credit calculations.

Meanwhile, AT&T is matching the $1,200 bill credit ceiling. New and existing customers can achieve this maximum payout by trading in an iPhone 14 or newer in any condition, though the promotion explicitly excludes the iPhone 16e. To capture AT&T’s top-tier incentive, buyers must activate or maintain service on the carrier’s Premium 2.0 plan alongside a standard installment agreement. For Android switchers, AT&T is also accepting select Google models valued at $180 or more, diversifying the inbound hardware pipeline.

Verizon rounds out the big three carrier pushes by offering up to $1,200 in bill credits spread across a 36-month installment window. However, Verizon’s framework requires adding a new line of service and trading in an eligible Apple, Google, Motorola, or Samsung device. Crucially, Verizon mandates that the trade-in hardware must have remained active on an account for at least 60 days prior to the transaction, establishing a barrier against rapid device flipping.

Ecosystem Lock-In and Alternative Cash Paths

For consumers prioritizing immediate liquidity over carrier bill credits, third-party options remain viable. BuyBack World is providing alternative trade-in valuations for users wanting direct cash payouts for legacy hardware. Buyers can utilize the promo code INSIDER10 to secure an exclusive 10% bonus valued up to $40, cutting out carrier bill credits entirely for those who prefer to purchase unlocked electronics outright.

The 30-Second Verdict

Read the fine print carefully regarding plan tiers and multi-year commitment terms before locking in your preorder.

Photo: appleinsider.com