Bitcoin’s Price Surge Ignited by SEC’s Tokenized Stock Action: Analysts Remain Divided

Peter Schiff declared the recent Bitcoin price surge illogical and bearish following a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission order granting temporary, conditional relief for tokenized National Market System stocks. Bitcoin traded at $81,290.43 on September 19, 2026, up 1.6% over 24 hours, even as

Markets move on sentiment, but infrastructure shifts on code and regulatory clearance. When the SEC published its September 17 order establishing a five-year conditional innovation exemption for blockchain-based trading venues, the digital asset ecosystem experienced an immediate valuation pulse. Bitcoin pushed past the $80,000 threshold, hitting $81,290.43 by the afternoon of September 19, according to CoinGecko data. The 24-hour trading range spanned from $79,925.66 to $81,674.72, anchored by a total market capitalization of $1.633 trillion and a 24-hour volume sitting at $35.698 billion.

Yet, traditionalist voices immediately challenged the narrative of decentralized supremacy. Prominent gold advocate and cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff took to X to argue that the market’s positive reaction fundamentally misread the regulatory shift. In his view, permissioned automated market makers and liquidity pools running tokenized equities create direct competition that undercuts the foundational premise of proof-of-work assets.

Regulatory Mechanics of the SEC Tokenized Stock Order

The SEC order provides targeted relief from specific Exchange Act requirements, enabling qualifying Tokenized Securities Venues to facilitate trading in select NMS stocks through permissioned AMMs. According to Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at Galaxy, the regulatory text imposes stringent structural requirements on these venues. Tokenized alternatives must verify that issued tokens grant holders the exact economic rights and privileges of traditional NMS stock of an equivalent class. For third-party wrappers, the mandate requires zero-cost distribution of proxy materials, corporate communications, and mandatory tracking of dividends and voting rights.

This conditional framework avoids a permanent regulatory overhaul while greenlighting live on-chain experimentation. By legalizing permissioned liquidity pools for traditional equities, the commission is effectively bridging legacy capital markets with distributed ledger technology. That operational bridge is precisely what alarmed market observers who view unbacked decentralized protocols as vulnerable to structural substitution.

Schiff’s Critique and the Tokenized Gold Pivot

Schiff argued that digital ownership of tokens backed by profitable, dividend-paying corporations offers a reliable store of value that outpaces assets backed by algorithmic scarcity. Writing on X, he stated that tokenized securities provide the transactional conveniences associated with crypto networks without the structural risk of a decentralized architecture.

The critique arrived on the heels of severe volatility in traditional safe-haven assets. Spot gold prices recently suffered an 8% plunge—marking the steepest single-session drop since 2013—which abruptly terminated a three-week rally driven by macroeconomic uncertainty. Despite the precious metal’s drawdown, which wiped out over $2.4 trillion in market value, Schiff announced plans to launch his own gold-backed token through his platform, Schiff Gold. The initiative aims to let users purchase vault-stored physical gold with redemption options.

Photo: cryptotimes.io

That custodial model immediately drew sharp fire from industry heavyweights. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao dismissed the proposal on X, writing, “Tokenizing gold is NOT ‘on-chain’ gold. It’s tokenizing the trust that some third party will give you gold at a later date—even after management changes, maybe decades later, during a war, etc. It’s a ‘trust me bro’ token.”

Defending the operational architecture of third-party custody, Schiff pointed to centuries of institutional precedent. He noted that legacy vault operators like Brink’s have stored physical bullion for over 160 years without losing an ounce, comparing the custodial mechanics of tokenized gold directly to the operational model of fiat-pegged stablecoins.

Market Sentiment and Ecosystem Divisions

The broader crypto community strongly rejected Schiff’s bearish assessment of Bitcoin’s post-announcement rally. On-chain commentators on X, including users LinDawg, Mr. Plenty, and The 20 Delta Guy, pushed back against his predictions of decline, with participants pointing out that previous bearish warnings have repeatedly failed to materialize as BTC maintained a circulating supply of 20.087 million against its 21 million hard cap.

Bitcoin Price Chart, Altcoins and XRP Surge with Short Liquidation, Next Up Bullish Confirmation

As the five-year innovation exemption plays out across permitted trading venues, the intersection of tokenized equities, physical bullion wrappers, and decentralized layer-1 networks will continue to test investor definitions of true safe-haven assets. With Bitcoin sitting well below its all-time high of $126,080 recorded on October 6, 2025, the debate over whether code-backed scarcity can coexist with regulated digital equity tokens remains entirely unresolved.