Boston Medical Center Nurses Vote to Authorize Three-Day Strike

Nearly 2,000 nurses at Boston Medical Center voted to authorize a three-day strike following over six months of unresolved contract negotiations. Represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, about 90 percent of voting nurses backed the strike authorization, citing severe workforce shortages, high turnover rates, and uncompetitive wages compared to other Boston-area hospitals.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

A strike vote does not mean an immediate work stoppage; a 10-day notice is required before a hospital strike.

Boston Medical Center remains open, and scheduled care continues while bargaining sessions between hospital management and the union remain ongoing.

Contract Negotiations and Core Economic Disputes

Nurses at Boston Medical Center (BMC) and management have been negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement for more than six months without reaching a settlement. The labor dispute spans nurses at the hospital’s main campus as well as the BMC-affiliated Brockton Behavioral Health Center. Allison Chase, a post-anesthesia care unit nurse at BMC, noted, “We are a Level I trauma center. We should be paid like the other Level I trauma centers.”

Wage disparities form a central friction point in the dispute. According to the union, BMC nurses currently start at $38.05 per hour, amounting to an annual salary of approximately $71,000 for a nurse working 36 hours per week. By comparison, starting hourly wages are $41.71 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and $43.01 at Tufts Medical Center. At the upper end of the pay scale, BMC nurses with maximum seniority earn $93.65 per hour, whereas comparable staff at the Brigham earn $105.62 per hour.

Hospital management defended its economic position by highlighting its unique role as a safety-net healthcare provider. In a statement, BMC explained that its contract proposal reflects the financial reality of operating on reimbursement rates lower than those of hospitals with higher proportions of commercially insured patients. Roughly 40 percent of BMC patients rely on Medicaid, the government insurer for poor and disabled people. Furthermore, the hospital faces anticipated operating pressures from impending federal adjustments to Medicaid eligibility rules.

Hospital Proposals Versus Union Demands

To address retention and recruitment, BMC management proposed wage increases of 15 to 20 percent over a two-year period, utilizing seniority adjustments, annual pay bumps, and a ratification bonus. Under this proposal, according to a hospital spokesperson, the most tenured nurses would receive an 11 percent increase over four months, pushing total salaries past $194,000 annually for a 36-hour work week. First-year staff nurses would see wages rise to $41.59 per hour.

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Metric / Category Boston Medical Center Proposal Union Position / Comparison Starting Hourly Wage $41.59 per hour (First-year staff nurse) Current BMC start: $38.05; Brigham start: $41.71; Tufts start: $43.01 Wage Gap Offered 15–20% increases over two years Union states BMC proposal trails their wage targets by about 17% Top Seniority Pay Exceeds $194,000 annually for tenured nurses (36 hrs/week) BMC top rate: $93.65/hr vs. Brigham top rate: $105.62/hr Workforce Turnover Proposes terms to support retention and recruitment Union notes over 70% of nurses have been on the job six years or less

The union argues that management’s offer falls short of addressing broader structural grievances. Kerry LaBarbera, an emergency room registered nurse at BMC, stated that the workforce is frustrated by compensation that fails to keep pace with living costs. LaBarbera noted that over 70 percent of BMC nurses have six years or fewer of experience, illustrating heavy attrition. “We’re tired of travelling nurses being brought in from out of state and paid more to do the same job, because management won’t invest in BMC’s own workforce,” LaBarbera said.

Broader Labor Trends Across Massachusetts Health Systems

The vote at Boston Medical Center is part of an escalating wave of labor actions across major healthcare facilities in Massachusetts. Earlier in the summer, more than 4,000 nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital launched a strike after contract talks stalled, turning an initial one-day action into a five-day stoppage when temporary nurses were brought in.

Photo: nbcboston.com

Political figures have stepped in to urge resolution. Ahead of Labor Day, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey issued a statement emphasizing the vital role of clinicians and calling on MGB to maintain active bargaining sessions. Additionally, a letter sent last month to BMC CEO Dr. Alastair Bell by approximately 40 lawmakers urged substantial investments in nursing compensation, health benefits, and workplace safety measures.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

While labor negotiations directly concern operational staffing rather than clinical protocols, patients with scheduled procedures at Boston Medical Center should maintain direct communication with their care teams. Because safety-net hospitals manage high volumes of acute and vulnerable populations, patients experiencing emergency medical conditions—such as acute chest pain, neurological deficits, or severe respiratory distress—should seek immediate emergency evaluation regardless of ongoing labor disputes. Hospitals are legally mandated to maintain emergency triage and core clinical services during labor actions.

Boston Medical Center nurses vote to authorize 3-day strike

Conclusion and Next Steps

With nearly 90 percent of voting union members authorizing a three-day strike, pressure remains high on both BMC leadership and 1199SEIU negotiators. Union representatives have emphasized that a strike remains a last resort, contingent on the outcome of future bargaining rounds. The next formal negotiating session between BMC management and the nurses is scheduled for September 25, leaving a narrow window to bridge the 17 percent gap in wage proposals and resolve disputes over healthcare costs and staffing ratios before any mandatory strike notices are issued.

Photo: bostonglobe.com

References

WHDH Boston: Boston Medical Center nurses vote to authorize 3-day strike.

The Boston Globe: Boston Medical Center nurses vote to authorize three-day strike over pay and staffing.

NBC Boston: Boston Medical Center nurses vote to authorize strike.