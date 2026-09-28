Britain is offering nuclear deterrence to Finland through the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). Senior Finnish officials confirmed that British naval leadership has positioned the United Kingdom’s nuclear arsenal as the basis for these emerging multinational combat units.

A Strategic Shift Outside the Traditional NATO Framework

According to statements reported by the Finnish newspaper Iltalehti, the breakthrough emerged from discussions between Finland’s parliamentary defense committee and the commander of the British fleet, Admiral Gwyn Jenkins.

Heiki Autto, chairman of the Finnish parliamentary defense committee, detailed the mechanics of this unfolding security arrangement following his meeting with the British naval commander. Britain, operating as a European nuclear state, intends to anchor the defense of the JEF units in its strategic weapon systems.

"Великобритания как европейское ядерное государство играет ведущую роль в ядерном сдерживании. Их командующий ВМС подчеркнул твердую приверженность Великобритании этому сотрудничеству в рамках JEF, и благодаря этому открываются новые возможности," Autto noted regarding the discussions with Admiral Jenkins, as highlighted by Iltalehti.

Autto further emphasized that Jenkins explicitly confirmed that British nuclear capabilities will serve as the future basis for the deterrence posture of the new JEF formations.