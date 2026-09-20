British Rapper Sway DaSafo Dead at 44

Sway DaSafo has died at the age of 44.

The loss of the artist, known professionally simply as Sway, comes just weeks after he celebrated his 44th birthday, as confirmed by a final post shared to his Instagram account.

A Pioneer of British Rap and Chart Success

Sway emerged as a force in hip-hop.

In 2010, DaSafo faced a major personal challenge when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. Reflecting on the diagnosis in later interviews, he described the harrowing feeling of being dropped in the middle of the sea without a lifejacket, noting that he simply had to deal with the reality in front of him rather than overthink the journey across. Following chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he successfully entered remission and returned to music with a renewed creative vigor.

That resilience birthed some of his biggest commercial triumphs. In 2012, he released “Still Speedin'”, an infectious track sampling Black Box’s “Ride On Time”, followed by “Level Up”, which featured a standout verse from Kano. His catalog expanded through albums including Deliverance and Verses from the Vault, alongside collaborations with international stars like Mark Ronson, Ed Sheeran, Akon, and Childish Gambino.

Building Empires Behind the Scenes

Beyond his own microphone work, DaSafo proved to be an executive and mentor. Through his record label, Dcypha, he signed and developed emerging talent. Among those he nurtured was KSI, who collaborated alongside Tiggs Da Author on the 2013 single “No Sleep” before evolving into a YouTuber, with a sideline in music.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

His creative footprint extended to the screen as well. DaSafo dipped his toes into acting, securing roles in two episodes of the crime drama Top Boy and appearing in the 2012 film The Grind. At the time of his death, he was actively working on new music while living in Ghana, where he was raising his four children—two sons, Jalil and Ammar-Joseph, and twin daughters, Queen-Inaya and Queen-Imara—as a single parent, according to his friend Kash Ahmad speaking to BBC News.

Tributes and Enduring Legacy

As news of his passing circulated, peers and collaborators shared their grief and admiration for his artistry. Friend and associate Kash Ahmad expressed that it was an honor and a pleasure to have known and worked with him. Meanwhile, the Mitchell Brothers shared a tribute stating they were privileged to have worked with him, specifically praising Sway’s “true penmanship level and delivery” as reported by BBC News.

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