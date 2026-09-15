Holidaymakers trapped at an exclusive resort reported that staff instructed them to “relax with a drink” in their rooms before fast-moving flames abruptly engulfed the island. The directive was given to guests as environmental conditions deteriorated sharply around the property, leaving travelers inside their accommodations while the fire advanced toward the structures.

The sequence of instructions highlights the breakdown in communication and emergency response coordination during the disaster. According to accounts provided by affected visitors, resort personnel did not immediately initiate evacuation procedures or sound alarms that prompted an immediate exodus from the threatened buildings. Instead, guests were advised to remain sheltered indoors and wait out the unfolding situation with refreshments.

As the fire perimeter expanded rapidly, the initial guidance to stay put quickly became untenable. Travelers described a sudden shift from routine hospitality operations to an uncontrolled crisis as smoke penetrated the rooms and flames breached the resort boundaries. The delayed realization of the scale of the threat forced many occupants to evacuate independently under hazardous conditions without formalized guidance from on-site management.

Institutional responses from resort ownership and local emergency authorities regarding the shelter-in-place instructions remain unreleased. Further details concerning the evacuation timeline and safety protocols enforced during the incident await formal review by designated safety investigators.