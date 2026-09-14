Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 1: Best Sportsbook Promos & Betting Sites

Major sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel are rolling out welcome offers, including instant bonus bets for new users laying down early wagers.

The Bottom Line:

DraftKings Sportsbook offers new users $200 in instant bonus bets following a $5 initial wager on NFL action.

Key Week 1 matchups feature high-profile showdowns like Bengals vs. Buccaneers and Eagles vs. Commanders.

Major platforms including FanDuel, BetMGM, and Fanatics provide customized app features, profit boosts, and rewards programs for the 2026 football season.

Navigating the 2026 NFL Week 1 Slate

At long last, NFL teams and fans have navigated through the tumultuous sea of the offseason. After the opening Wednesday matchup between the Seahawks and Patriots and Thursday’s Rams vs. 49ers game, the slate shifts to its traditional weekend format. The opening week concludes with a Monday night clash featuring the Chiefs.

This weekend features several compelling matchups across the country, such as Texans vs. Bills, Bengals vs. Buccaneers, and Giants vs. Cowboys. Between favorites and underdogs, AFC and NFC, storied franchises and glory chasers, the opening kickoff offers a prime opportunity to survey the betting landscape.

According to Sporting News, sportsbooks have priced out competitive odds across the board. For instance, the Seahawks enter their matchup against the Patriots as 3-point favorites with a moneyline of -166, while the Patriots sit at +140. Meanwhile, the Rams hosted the 49ers on Thursday night as 3.5-point favorites at -198 on the moneyline.

Expert Picks and Matchup Breakdowns

The opening week brings distinct narratives for teams looking to establish early dominance. In the NFC North, the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Carolina Panthers. Analysts point to the Bears’ roster depth as a primary factor, noting that Chicago’s offense is equipped to exploit key matchups under coach Ben Johnson, according to Sporting News.

Here is the kicker: division rivalries and cross-conference battles carry heavy weight right out of the gate. The Green Bay Packers head into their opening test as underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings. Observers suggest that incorporating new offensive pieces could create early turbulence for Minnesota, giving Green Bay an opening to capitalize.

Further east, the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders. Following a frustrating conclusion to their previous campaign, the Eagles under Nick Sirianni are looking to make a definitive statement. Oddsmakers have set the line at Eagles -5.5, reflecting expectations of a sharp response from Philadelphia’s roster.

Top Sportsbook Promos and App Features for Week 1

With legal sports betting widely available, major operators are competing aggressively for market share through welcome bonuses and app integrations. DraftKings leads with a “bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets” structure for new users. Meanwhile, platforms like FanDuel, Fanatics, and BetMGM are leaning into distinct user experiences.

Photo: goal.com

FanDuel remains a heavyweight for the 2026 NFL season, offering deep menus for Same Game Parlays, alt lines, and player props. According to Goal.com reviews, Fanatics Sportsbook distinguishes itself with a FanCash rewards model where every wager returns value toward free bets or official NFL merchandise. BetMGM maintains its reputation for sharp spread and moneyline odds, alongside weekly Lions boosts for select props.

NFL Week 1 Odds Snapshot (Source: DraftKings Sportsbook) Game Moneyline Spread O/U Total Seahawks vs. Patriots SEA (-166) / NE (+140) SEA -3 / NE +3 44.5 Lions vs. Saints DET (-310) / NO (+250) DET -7 / NO +7 49.5 Colts vs. Ravens IND (+145) / BAL (-175) IND +3.5 / BAL -3.5 47.5 Bengals vs. Buccaneers CIN (-205) / TB (+170) CIN -3.5 / TB +3.5 50.5

Looking Ahead at the Season’s Betting Trends

As the 2026 season gets underway, bettors are monitoring how offensive units adapt to early adjustments. High-scoring totals, such as the 50.5 over/under set for the Bengals and Buccaneers clash, highlight expectations that elite quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield will push the pace immediately.

Photo: sportingnews.com

At the same time, player prop markets offer alternative value. Analysts point to running backs like Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts as focal points for teams navigating new offensive schemes. As the season progresses, line movements and live betting features across mobile apps will continue to shape how fans engage with every snap.