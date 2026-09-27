Cadillac Exits Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse Showroom

General Motors brand Cadillac (NYSE: GM) is exiting its 600-square-meter showroom on Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse after just three years, defeated by annual lease rates reaching up to 9,000 Swiss francs per square meter. The departure marks a major blow for property owner Swiss Life, which spent over 100 million Swiss francs renovating the former Manor building into the luxury “Brannhof” complex.

The Bottom Line The Cost Reality: Prime retail locations charging up to 9,000 francs per square meter are proving unsustainable even for high-end automotive brands relying on passive foot traffic.

Prime retail locations charging up to 9,000 francs per square meter are proving unsustainable even for high-end automotive brands relying on passive foot traffic. Portfolio Pressure: Property owner Swiss Life faces mounting vacancies and tenant turnover at the Brannhof complex following prior retail dropouts.

Property owner faces mounting vacancies and tenant turnover at the Brannhof complex following prior retail dropouts. Market Contagion: Across the street at the former Modissa building, annualized four-million-franc rent demands have left prime spaces vacant or relegated to short-term pop-ups like Decathlon.

The Math Behind the Bahnhofstrasse Exodus

When Swiss Life completed its extensive overhaul of the Brannhof complex in 2023, the financial projection pointed to annual rental inflows exceeding 19 million Swiss francs. The strategy relied on extracting premium valuations from elite international brands willing to pay peak rates for Zurich’s most exclusive retail corridor. But the balance sheet tells a different story for tenants.

Here is the math: maintaining a sprawling, two-story automotive showroom covering 600 square meters requires immense conversion rates from casual window-shoppers into actual vehicle purchasers. At peak rental rates, a storefront of that magnitude triggers severe fixed-cost pressures that standard automotive marketing budgets simply cannot absorb. Relying on foot traffic alone on the Bahnhofstrasse burns capital rapidly when lease overhead reaches these extremes.

Property Owner Swiss Life Faces Mounting Vacancy Risks

The exit of the US automaker is the second major leasing hurdle for Swiss Life at the Brannhof property. Even before the grand opening, lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret abruptly withdrew from its planned footprint in the building. Losing both anchor concepts exposes the vulnerability of ultra-luxury real estate models that depend on a handful of marquee tenants to justify nine-figure capital expenditures.

Across the avenue, the former Modissa building—vacant since the traditional fashion house closed its doors in 2022—underscores the broader market resistance. Property holders are demanding four million Swiss francs annually for the space. Those figures have stalled long-term leasing deals, reducing the massive retail footprint to temporary interventions like a short-lived pop-up run by French sporting goods retailer Decathlon before operations ceased in early March.

Property Asset Owner / Key Tenants Estimated Renovation / Cost Hurdle Current Market Status Brannhof (Former Manor) Swiss Life / Formerly Cadillac Over 100 million Swiss francs invested Cadillac exits after three years; ongoing re-leasing challenges Former Modissa Building Private Owners / Formerly Decathlon (Pop-up) 4 million Swiss francs annual rent demanded Vacant since March following temporary pop-up departure

Broader Implications for Zurich Retail Real Estate

The swift retreat of major brands from Zurich’s premier shopping mile highlights a structural mismatch between landlord return expectations and the operational yields of physical retail. While Switzerland regularly populates global top-ten lists for real estate costs, tenants are drawing a hard line against unsustainable overhead.