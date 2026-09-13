Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston Lead Team USA to FIBA World Cup Gold

Clark and Boston Help Lead USA to Gold Medal at 2026 FIBA World Cup

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are officially world champions after helping the United States women’s national team secure a dominant 97-79 victory over France to capture the gold medal at the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin. The Americans triumphed on September 13, 2026, overcoming an early 14-point deficit in the second quarter to roll through the remainder of the championship match.

For Clark, the tournament marked her debut in a major global competition with the senior national team, following her appearance at the World Cup Qualifiers in Puerto Rico. Despite a rocky start in the final that saw her commit two turnovers and miss her initial field goal attempt, the point guard found her rhythm just before halftime, setting the stage for a memorable comeback.

How a Crucial Halftime Shift Sparked the American Comeback

France capitalized on early American jitters, building a commanding 14-point lead in the opening half as the defending champions struggled to find any offensive flow. Head coach Kara Lawson altered her rotation late in the second quarter, pairing Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese on the floor together.

Reese forced a crucial defensive steal, and on the ensuing possession, Clark delivered a buzzer-beating three-pointer that slashed France’s lead to just two points heading into the locker room. Clark finished the final with 12 points, three assists, and an efficient 4-of-5 shooting night from the field, while Team USA posted a +11 point differential during her 13 minutes and six seconds of floor time.

Aliyah Boston Anchors the Frontcourt as Star Duo Shines

While Clark orchestrated the perimeter comeback, fellow Indiana Fever standout Aliyah Boston provided steady production in the interior. Boston contributed seven points to the gold-medal effort, showcasing the seamless chemistry she shares with Clark both in the WNBA and on the international stage.

Photo: marca.com

Boston made her presence felt early, converting in the first quarter—including scoring off a crisp assist from Clark. The duo’s collective performance in Berlin capped off a remarkable tournament run where Clark ultimately led Team USA in total assists and finished as the squad’s leader in overall plus/minus.

Immediate Return to WNBA Action Awaits the World Champions

There is little time for prolonged celebrations. Both Clark and Boston must quickly pivot their focus from international glory back to the WNBA regular season. The freshly minted world champions are scheduled to rejoin the Indiana Fever as the team travels to visit the Toronto Tempo on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Photo: aol.com

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