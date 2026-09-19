Canada’s Largest Private Language School ILAC Files for Bankruptcy

Canada’s largest private language school, the International Language Academy of Canada (ILAC), has abruptly ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy.

Here is the math. Canada’s intake of new international students holding study permits declined from roughly 293,000 in 2024 to 115,000 in 2025. Between January and July of this year, only about 28,000 new arrivals, squeezing revenue models across private language institutes nationwide.

The Bottom Line

Immediate Disruption: ILAC’s sudden closure leaves 1,362 enrolled students across Vancouver and Toronto searching for alternative placements over a single weekend.

ILAC’s sudden closure leaves 1,362 enrolled students across Vancouver and Toronto searching for alternative placements over a single weekend. Regulatory Pressures: Management cited financial challenges over the past three years driven by regulatory changes affecting the sector.

Management cited financial challenges over the past three years driven by regulatory changes affecting the sector. Financial Exposure: Incoming students, such as those with non-refundable apartment leases and thousands in prepaid tuition, face personal losses without immediate institutional restitution.

Unraveling the Collapse of Canada’s Language Institute

The International Language Academy of Canada operated major campuses in Vancouver and Toronto, delivering short-term English courses, high school curriculums, and college programs lasting up to two years. A notice posted to the ILAC website confirmed that the company has ceased operations effective immediately, noting it no longer holds the financial resources required to sustain business functions.

Languages Canada, the national language education association representing and accrediting language programs, stepped in quickly. Gonzalo Peralta, executive director of Languages Canada, called the sudden and disorderly closure a shock to everyone. Peralta confirmed that their team worked throughout the weekend to place current students into alternate equivalent programs.

Yet, the operational safety net does not easily extend to everyone. Beatriz Gil, who runs Truly Canadian Education in Metro Vancouver, noted the profound confusion experienced by both staff and learners. Gil described staff and students standing outside the ILAC high school in Vancouver on Friday, asking what happened to their classes after being told to collect their belongings and exit the building.

Financial Fallout for Incoming Applicants and Local Housing

While current enrollees face transition hurdles, incoming candidates carry immediate unrecoverable liabilities. José Carlos Chavez, a professional photographer from Guadalajara, Mexico, was scheduled to fly to Vancouver next week to begin a two-year marketing program at ILAC. According to receipts provided to CBC News, Chavez paid the institution nearly $14,000 in tuition fees.

Photo: thestar.com

Beyond lost tuition, Chavez faces an $1,800 penalty for breaking his Vancouver apartment lease early. Finding out about the bankruptcy via social media rather than direct institutional communication compounded the stress. Chavez stated he remains unsure how he will afford alternative schooling without a direct tuition refund, risking personal debt.

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Metric / Indicator Historical Baseline (2024) Current Metrics (2025) New International Study Permits (Canada) ~293,000 115,000 (2025) / ~28,000 (Jan–Jul this year) ILAC Enrolled Student Affected Count N/A (Operational) 1,362 Active Students Primary Operational Hubs Vancouver & Toronto Operations Ceased / Bankruptcy Filed

The broader squeeze on private education providers stems from federal interventions. By tightening the intake cap on international student permit applications, the federal government challenged education providers with funding issues. As bankruptcy proceedings advance, recovery prospects for tuition-paying students remain precarious.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.