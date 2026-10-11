Carabinieri Seize Frozen Meat and Arrest Two in Cervia

Extraordinary Territorial Operations and Health Inspections in Cervia

During a weekend extraordinary territorial control operation conducted late Friday into Saturday, the carabinieri company of Cervia Milano Marittima deployed numerous patrols across Cervia, Milano Marittima, and Castiglione di Ravenna. The operation was executed with the specialized assistance of the NAS (Anti-Adulteration and Health Unit) and NIL (Labor Inspectorate) units to enforce public safety standards, sanitary hygiene regulations, and labor protection laws. Throughout the sweep, authorities checked 120 individuals, including 26 foreign nationals.

The enforcement efforts yielded multiple judicial actions. Law enforcement apprehended and executed custodial warrants against a 48-year-old Italian man and a 32-year-old Romanian man who were wanted under pending judicial orders. On the roadways, four individuals were referred to judicial authorities in a state of freedom. Among them were two drivers caught operating motor vehicles with blood alcohol levels significantly exceeding legal limits, a 46-year-old man of Albanian origin who caused a collision and subsequently refused required health assessments, and a 19-year-old of Egyptian origin circulating in violation of an obligatory expulsion sheet issued by the Questore of Ravenna. Additionally, a 29-year-old Italian man was reported to the Prefect after being found in possession of a single dose of marijuana for personal use.

Sanitary Violations and Seizure of Improperly Stored Animal Products

Beyond roadway and identity checks, the joint intervention by carabinieri and specialized health units targeted commercial hygiene compliance. Inspectors targeted a commercial establishment in Cervia, issuing a 2,000-euro administrative fine. Officers seized 50 kilograms of frozen meat found to be improperly handled and entirely lacking mandatory food traceability documentation.

According to statements released regarding the operation, the carabinieri presence across the Cervia territory continues with the same intensity seen during the summer period, maintaining a constant and pervasive operational footprint to secure public safety.

Enforcement Action / Metric Count / Details Responsible Unit Total Individuals Screened 120 persons (26 foreign nationals) Carabinieri Compagnia di Cervia Milano Marittima Pending Warrant Arrests 2 individuals (48-year-old Italian, 32-year-old Romanian) Judicial Authorities / Carabinieri Criminal Referrals (Denunce) 4 individuals (including DUI and medical test refusals) Carabinieri Commercial Fine & Seizure €2,000 fine, 50 kg unverified frozen meat NAS (Anti-Adulteration and Health Unit)