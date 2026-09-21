Carrot Top Hospitalized, Vegas Shows Canceled Amid Recovery

Carrot Top Cancels Las Vegas Shows Amid Hospitalization

Prop comic Carrot Top has canceled his weekend Las Vegas residency performances at the Luxor Hotel and Casino and remains hospitalized receiving ongoing care following a suicide attempt, according to statements confirmed by his representative to Page Six and reporting by Yahoo Entertainment.

The Bottom Line The Incident: The 61-year-old comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was hospitalized following an incident at his Las Vegas home on Friday afternoon.

The 61-year-old comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was hospitalized following an incident at his Las Vegas home on Friday afternoon. Show Cancellations: Performances scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Monday night at the Luxor’s Atrium Showroom have been called off.

Performances scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Monday night at the Luxor’s Atrium Showroom have been called off. Current Status: Representative Jami Schlicher confirmed he is recovering and receiving necessary care and support, leaving future show dates uncertain.

Residency Stability at the Luxor For more than two decades, Scott Thompson has maintained a defining presence on the Las Vegas strip. Beginning his self-titled prop comedy run at the Atrium Showroom inside the Luxor Hotel and Casino in November 2005, his show became an enduring fixture of the city’s entertainment ecosystem. The sudden cancellation of his weekend and Monday night shows throws that long-running residency into immediate uncertainty. Photo: pagesix.com As of Friday afternoon, local authorities were spotted responding to the comedian’s residence, prompting immediate concern from fans and industry observers alike.

Official Statements and Industry Response Management has moved swiftly to manage communications while prioritizing the comic’s health. Jami Schlicher, representing the performer, issued a clear update regarding his condition. “He’s recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs,” Schlicher shared in a statement provided to Page Six, adding that his family and closest circle “are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy.” Photo: yahoo.com Management chose not to comment publicly on the specific circumstances surrounding the hospital admission. Meanwhile, representatives for the Luxor Hotel and Casino have not yet released an official statement regarding the disruption to the venue’s active performance calendar. Carrot Top Luxor Residency Status Overview Event Date Show Status Venue Friday Canceled Atrium Showroom, Luxor Hotel and Casino Saturday Canceled Atrium Showroom, Luxor Hotel and Casino Monday Canceled Atrium Showroom, Luxor Hotel and Casino