CBDT Removes Arrest Provisions for Tax Recovery and Extends Practitioner Registration Deadline

The Central Board of Direct Taxes amended Rule 225 of the Income Tax Rules, 2026, removing arrest and detention provisions from tax arrears recovery mechanisms with retrospective effect from April 1, 2026. The shift pivots enforcement toward asset attachment and property-based recovery under the Finance Act, 2026.

The Bottom Line Policy Shift: Personal arrest is officially eliminated from the prescribed tax recovery process under Rule 225, shifting enforcement entirely to asset attachment and liquidation.

Personal arrest is officially eliminated from the prescribed tax recovery process under Rule 225, shifting enforcement entirely to asset attachment and liquidation. Retrospective Application: Amendments to Rules 2 through 4, including Rule 225, take legal effect from April 1, 2026.

Amendments to Rules 2 through 4, including Rule 225, take legal effect from April 1, 2026. Timeline Relief: Deadlines for valuers and authorised income-tax practitioners to complete registration under Rules 246 and 256 are extended by six months to March 31, 2027.

Deconstructing the Rule 225 Overhaul Tax recovery mechanics in the jurisdiction are undergoing a structural pivot. According to a notification issued on September 17, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) formally amended Rule 225 of the Income Tax Rules, 2026. The update strips out references to personal apprehension, deleting sub-rules and the phrase “except arrest and detention” from the arrears recovery framework. Here is the math on how enforcement changes. While tax authorities retain full statutory backing to seize, attach, and auction properties or financial holdings, the threat of personal imprisonment as a routine administrative recovery tool is gone. According to Richa Sawhney, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, this amendment aligns Rule 225 with the Finance Act, 2026, formalizing a transition toward strictly property-based recovery measures. But the balance sheet tells a different story about enforcement intensity. Lighter recovery rules do not equate to relaxed tax liabilities. Instead, the administrative burden shifts entirely onto commercial asset tracing, corporate balance sheet evaluations, and rapid property attachments.

Extended Runways for Valuers and Practitioners Alongside the recovery adjustments, the regulator granted breathing room to key financial intermediaries. Rules 246 and 256 now feature an extended deadline, moving the cutoff from September 30, 2026, to March 31, 2027. This gives valuers and authorised income-tax practitioners an extra six months to finalize their mandatory registrations under the Income Tax Act, 2025 framework. Administrative filings have also been modernized. The CBDT substituted Form 169 for registered valuers operating under Section 514 of the new Act. Applicants must now detail prior employment, professional experience, specific asset classes, and a three-year history of completed valuations across 11 distinct categories—ranging from immovable property and agricultural land to mines, quarries, securities, and works of art. Each asset class requires a separate application and a ₹10,000 fee, though professionals already registered under the Wealth-tax Act, 1957 retain an exemption. Concurrently, Form 171 was replaced for authorised income-tax practitioners. Applicants must now substantiate at least one year of active practice before income-tax authorities alongside their educational credentials and prior registrations under the older Income-tax Act, 1961.

Modernizing Compliance and Digital Service Protocols The regulatory updates extend past recovery rules into day-to-day administrative communication. Under amendments to Rule 176, the rigid requirement to serve specific official communications “by affixing digital signature” has been updated to allow broad service “by way of an electronic communication.” These adjustments form the core of the Income-tax (Fourth Amendment) Rules, 2026.

Regulatory Timeline and Compliance Framework Provision / Rule Previous Mandate Revised Framework (2026) Effective Date Rule 225 (Tax Recovery) Included arrest and detention powers Restricted entirely to asset attachment and sale Retrospective to April 1, 2026 Rules 246 & 256 (Registration) Deadline: September 30, 2026 Extended deadline: March 31, 2027 Active notification Form 169 (Valuers) Legacy valuation disclosure 11 asset classes, 3-year work history required Active notification Rule 176 (Communication) Affixing digital signature required Service via electronic communication permitted Active notification

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