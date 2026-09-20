CDC Study: Racial and Ethnic Disparities Persist in Cigarette Smoking Rates

Despite a significant decline in overall adult cigarette smoking since 1964, profound smoking disparities persist among specific racial and ethnic populations in the United States. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, American Indians and Alaska Natives face the highest current smoking prevalence at 38.9 percent, while localized subgroup analysis reveals rates reaching 28.5 percent among Puerto Rican Americans and 20 percent among Korean Americans.

For decades, public health tracking aggregated diverse populations into broad racial categories, masking critical health disparities. By pooling data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health across multiple years, federal researchers have exposed sharp variations within specific demographic subgroups.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Subgroup Variations Masked by Averages: Broad categories like “Asian” or “Hispanic” hide high smoking rates in specific communities, such as Korean Americans (20%) and Puerto Ricans (28.5%).

Broad categories like “Asian” or “Hispanic” hide high smoking rates in specific communities, such as Korean Americans (20%) and Puerto Ricans (28.5%). Highest Risk Population: American Indians and Alaska Natives experience the highest documented smoking prevalence nationwide at 38.9 percent.

American Indians and Alaska Natives experience the highest documented smoking prevalence nationwide at 38.9 percent. Proven Countermeasures: Public health officials emphasize that smoke-free policies, higher prices for tobacco products, and increased clinical access to smoking cessation treatments remain the most effective tools to reduce these disparities.

Unmasking the Data: Why Subgroup Analysis Matters Standard epidemiological reporting typically presents cigarette smoking prevalence in broad racial aggregates, such as Asian or Hispanic. However, these umbrella terms often obscure critical variations in public health data. To overcome sample size limitations, researchers from the CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health pooled data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health collected between 2002-2005 and 2010-2013. This methodological approach allowed scientists to examine six primary racial and ethnic groups alongside ten distinct subgroups. The resulting data paint a complex picture of tobacco use across America. While overall adult smoking rates have dropped significantly since 1964, the trajectory of decline is far from uniform. “Even though the overall cigarette-smoking rate is declining, disparities remain among racial and ethnic groups and within subgroups,” stated Bridgette Garrett, Ph.D., associate director for health equity in the CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. “Looking beyond broad racial and ethnic population categories can help better focus the strategies that we know work to reduce tobacco use among sub-groups with higher rates of use.”

Comparative Prevalence Across Populations A granular look at the data highlights stark contrasts between aggregate totals and specific communities. Among individuals identifying as White, current past-month cigarette smoking dropped from 27.7 percent in 2002-2005 to 24.9 percent in 2010-2013. Black adults experienced an identical downward trajectory, moving from 27.6 percent down to 24.9 percent over the same comparative periods. Conversely, American Indian and Alaska Native populations saw an upward tick, moving from 37.1 percent to 38.9 percent. Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander populations demonstrated a notable decrease, falling from 31.4 percent to 22.8 percent. Within the broader Asian population—where overall smoking prevalence dropped from 14.5 percent to 10.9 percent—subgroup analysis exposed a wide chasm. Chinese and Asian Indian Americans reported the lowest prevalence at 7.6 percent, while Korean Americans recorded a prevalence nearly three times higher at 20.0 percent. A similar internal divide appeared within Hispanic populations. While aggregate smoking rates among Hispanics fell from 23.9 percent to 19.9 percent, Central or South American adults reported a smoking prevalence of 15.6 percent, contrasted sharply by Puerto Rican adults at 28.5 percent. Cigarette Smoking Prevalence Among U.S. Adults (2010-2013 CDC Data) Population / Subgroup Current Smoking Prevalence (%) American Indian / Alaska Native 38.9% Puerto Rican (Hispanic Subgroup) 28.5% White 24.9% Black 24.9% Native Hawaiian / Other Pacific Islander 22.8% Korean American (Asian Subgroup) 20.0% Chinese / Asian Indian (Asian Subgroup) 7.6%

Translating Research into Clinical Interventions Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death across the United States, making the closure of these demographic gaps an urgent clinical necessity. Major disparities in smoking rates based on ethnicity, income, sexual orientation: Surgeon general “We know smoke-free policies, hard-hitting media campaigns, higher prices for tobacco products, and promotion of cessation treatment in clinical settings are proven to reduce tobacco product use,” noted Corinne Graffunder, Dr.P.H., director of the CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health.

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Path Forward The latest federal data proves that aggregate health statistics can obscure vulnerable communities in plain sight. By identifying specific high-risk cohorts—such as American Indians, Alaska Natives, Korean Americans, and Puerto Ricans—public health agencies can better direct resources. Photo: archive.cdc.gov

References Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (2016). Tobacco Use Among U.S. Racial/Ethnic Minority Groups—African Americans, American Indians and Alaska Natives, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and Hispanics. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. (2013). National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH). U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (2014). The Health Consequences of Smoking—50 Years of Progress: A Report of the Surgeon General. Office on Smoking and Health.