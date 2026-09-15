Céline Dion’s Spotify Streams Surge Following Triumphant Paris Return

Following her return to the stage on September 12, at the Plenitude Arena near Paris, Céline Dion’s catalog experienced a surge in streaming engagement. According to Spotify data, the track “On ne change pas” saw its streams skyrocket by 322 % in Canada, fueled by its use as the opening number of her first full concert in six years.

Decoding the 322 % Spike for “On ne change pas”

The choice of opening track for the Paris comeback was calculated. Stepping onto the stage in front of roughly 35 000 fans at the Plenitude Arena, Dion opened her set with “On ne change pas,” an emotional anchor. According to Spotify metrics shared in the wake of the event, the track jumped 322 % above its baseline average in Canada.

That surge wasn’t isolated. Canadian listeners flooded streaming services with French-language records. In total, 15 Céline Dion songs locked down the top 15 spots for high-velocity streaming growth on Spotify within Canada.

Cross-Platform Chart Dominance in France and Beyond

The streaming momentum crossed international platforms. Outlets tracking the French market, including Ouest-France, noted that ahead of the Nanterre concert series, her discography dominated platform algorithms across Deezer, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

The track “J’irai où tu iras,” her 1995 collaboration with Jean-Jacques Goldman from the album D’eux, captured the number one spot across Deezer, Spotify, and Amazon Music in France. Meanwhile, “Pour que tu m’aimes encore” secured the second position on Spotify and Deezer, while “D’amour ou d’amitié” took second place on Amazon Music.

Streaming velocity extended outward into international markets. “Pour que tu m’aimes encore” broke into the Top 10 fastest-growing tracks in Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Belgium. In the United States, it stood out as the sole French-language track among the top 50 fastest-growing tracks of the day.

Catalog Resilience and the Goldman Collaboration Legacy

Tracks penned or co-composed by Jean-Jacques Goldman continue to anchor streaming queues. “S’il suffisait d’aimer,” released in 1998, surged by 189% in Canada on Spotify, while “J’irai où tu iras” climbed 157%.

Photo: cnews.fr

On the third-place podium, streaming preferences fragmented across platforms. Deezer listeners pushed the newer release “Bonjour, pardon, merci”—unveiled in July—into the top three, while Spotify users favored “S’il suffisait d’aimer.” Amazon Music favored “Prière païenne” from the D’eux sessions.

As anticipation builds for subsequent performances, platforms continue to log spikes across her French-language repertoire.