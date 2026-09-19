Centro Medica Expands Hand and Upper Limb Rehabilitation Team

Hand and upper limb rehabilitation at Centro Medica in Piediripa has expanded with the additions of physiotherapist Luca Masiello and occupational therapist Roberta Ruffini. The clinic aims to enhance patient recovery pathways for complex anatomical structures involving hands, wrists, elbows, and shoulders following trauma, surgery, or chronic conditions.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Specialized Anatomy: Hands rely on a delicate balance of joints, muscles, tendons, and nerves; even minor restrictions can impact overall limb function and daily independence.

Hands rely on a delicate balance of joints, muscles, tendons, and nerves; even minor restrictions can impact overall limb function and daily independence. Individualized Protocols: Treatment plans are built on functional assessments, utilizing manual therapy, custom-made rehabilitative splints, and physical modalities like Tecar therapy or ultrasound.

Treatment plans are built on functional assessments, utilizing manual therapy, custom-made rehabilitative splints, and physical modalities like Tecar therapy or ultrasound. Multidisciplinary Expertise: The integration of dedicated specialists helps bridge surgical recovery and return to work, sports, or daily activities.

Expanding Specialized Care for Complex Upper Limb Anatomy

Centro Medica in Piediripa has bolstered its rehabilitation division. The human hand is an intricate biomechanical system requiring tight synchronization among the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder to perform everyday tasks like writing, cooking, and dressing. To address conditions ranging from post-fracture stiffness to tendon repairs, the facility integrated Luca Masiello and Roberta Ruffini into its clinical team.

Luca Masiello earned his Master’s degree in Hand and Upper Limb Rehabilitation at the Università Cattolica di Roma and gathered clinical experience within the hand rehabilitation outpatient unit at the Ospedali Riuniti di Torrette. Roberta Ruffini also completed the specialized Master’s program at the Università Cattolica di Roma, with training spanning major Italian hand rehabilitation centers and a specialized facility in Lugano.

Diagnostic Evaluation and Personalized Treatment Modalities

Clinical management at Centro Medica begins with a comprehensive functional evaluation. Because a patient recovering from a targeted surgical procedure requires vastly different interventions than an athlete managing an acute trauma, standardized protocols are rarely effective on their own. Therapists tailor programs using manual therapy, therapeutic exercise, and custom-fabricated rehabilitative splints.

Intervention Type Primary Clinical Application Mechanism/Tool Custom Splinting Post-surgical protection & conservative management Tailored devices designed by therapists Manual Therapy & Exercise Restoring range of motion and functional strength Targeted joint mobilization and neuromuscular re-education Physical Modalities Pain management and tissue recovery Paraffin therapy, Tecar therapy, laser, and ultrasound

Complementing active exercise, physical modalities such as paraffin therapy, Tecar therapy, laser, and ultrasound are utilized where clinically indicated to manage inflammation and support tissue healing during rehabilitation.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Establishing Long-Term Functional Autonomy

The ultimate objective of specialized upper limb rehabilitation is restoring functional independence in domestic, occupational, and athletic settings. By combining targeted clinical training with customized mechanical supports, the expanded team at Centro Medica provides structured guidance through every stage of recovery, from acute intervention to long-term functional reintegration.

Photo: cronachemaceratesi.it

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