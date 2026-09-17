CGX Debuts Professional Obstacle Racing Shoes at UIPM 2026 World Championships

The Chinese specialist outdoor footwear brand CGX debuted its professional obstacle racing shoes, the CGX&OCR R1010 and R1020, during the UIPM 2026 Obstacle World Championships in Beijing. Developed with elite athlete feedback, the models support upcoming sports expansion as obstacle racing prepares for its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Engineering Footwear for the Demands of Modern Pentathlon

Obstacle racing requires athletes to transition rapidly between accelerating, jumping, climbing, braking, and changing surfaces. Traditional running shoes optimize strictly for forward efficiency, leaving a distinct gap in equipment tailored for multi-directional control. CGX CEO Nan Liu recognized this void after drawing on more than 20 years of experience in footwear and apparel development.

To bridge that gap, the brand collaborated with nearly 20 decorated professional athletes. The R1010 and R1020 models underwent multiple rounds of prototyping and more than ten mould concepts before reaching final production. According to Nan Liu, the goal was to give athletes equipment better suited to the physical realities of the course, stating, “I wanted to create a shoe that truly understands obstacle racing. Athletes need to run, climb, jump, land and change direction at speed.”

Technical Specifications and Performance Systems

Both the R1010 and R1020 integrate specialized design features engineered to handle wet and dry terrain alike. According to reports from the UIPM 2026 Obstacle World Championships, the footwear incorporates five distinct technological systems:

Full-Spectrum Obstacle Traction System: Utilizes a Vibram rubber outsole with optimized lug layouts and load zones to enhance push-offs, braking, and climbing.

Utilizes a Vibram rubber outsole with optimized lug layouts and load zones to enhance push-offs, braking, and climbing. Vibram Megagrip Compound: Employs Traction Lug technology and Litebase construction to maintain high durability and strong traction while reducing outsole weight.

Employs Traction Lug technology and Litebase construction to maintain high durability and strong traction while reducing outsole weight. Dual-Zone Stability Midsole: Pairs firmer support material with softer impact-absorption zones, backed by a midsole stabilising plate to manage unwanted twisting during run-jump transitions.

Pairs firmer support material with softer impact-absorption zones, backed by a midsole stabilising plate to manage unwanted twisting during run-jump transitions. Dual-Structure Heel Stability System: Features internal Achilles stabilisers within a twin-peak heel construction and a U-shaped heel-lock component to secure the rearfoot.

Features internal Achilles stabilisers within a twin-peak heel construction and a U-shaped heel-lock component to secure the rearfoot. Tiangong Performance-Woven Upper: Balances containment, stability, and breathability across the shoe structure.

The two models cater to distinct race distances. The R1020 targets the high-tempo demands of the 100m format with added Lateral Wrap Support for side-to-side loading. Meanwhile, the R1010 is built for 400m and 3km racing, balancing obstacle performance with the cushioning and propulsion required for sustained running.

Technical Comparison of CGX&OCR Professional Racing Footwear Model Target Format Primary Focus Key Structural Additions CGX&OCR R1020 100m Explosive acceleration, rapid starts, and tight transitions Lateral Wrap Support on both sides of the upper CGX&OCR R1010 400m and 3km Sustained running speed combined with obstacle performance Balanced cushioning and propulsion for longer distances

Global Expansion and the Road to Los Angeles 2028

The debut in Beijing carries broader significance as the sport expands its international footprint. CGX enters the event not only as a commercial brand but also as a partner of the Chinese Modern Pentathlon Association and a sponsor of the Chinese Modern Pentathlon Obstacle Race Team. The team itself serves as the primary international tester for the new footwear lineup.

Photo: smb.bgdailynews.com

With the UIPM integrating obstacle racing into modern pentathlon for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, specialized equipment manufacturers are rushing to secure early market dominance.

Following the conclusion of the Beijing championships on September 6, the CGX&OCR R1010 and R1020 models are scheduled for an official domestic launch in China on September 7, 2026. Retailing at RMB 1,099 per pair, the footwear rolls out across flagship digital platforms including Tmall, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu, alongside physical retail locations in major hubs such as Shanghai and Wuhan. As athletes continue to test the equipment in ongoing international training cycles, CGX aims to use real-time feedback to refine future iterations of its athletic portfolio.