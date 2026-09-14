Chiang Wan-an Clashes with DPP Lawmaker Over Control Yuan Abolition

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an clashed with a senior Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker during the final day of council general questioning.

Legislative Clash on the Final Day of Council Questioning

The final day of Taipei City Council general questioning brought a sharp confrontation between Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an and senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) New Tide faction lawmaker Li Jian-chang, who is not seeking reelection, according to reporting from United News Network. Li launched a fierce critique of Chiang, targeting the mayor’s previously floated proposals concerning a cabinet reshuffle or parliamentary vote of no confidence ( no-confidence vote ) and the abolition of the Control Yuan ( abolish the Control Yuan ).

Li argued that these positions rendered Chiang unqualified to step into the role of a national party leader. The exchange highlighted deep partisan divisions over institutional reforms and the distribution of state powers in Taiwan’s government.

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Chiang Wan-an Fires Back Over Control Yuan Abolition and Policy Shifts

Rather than letting the accusations pass, Chiang returned fire against the ruling party’s long-standing platform. According to United News Network, the mayor directly challenged his critic by asking what the DPP’s current stance was regarding its long-standing advocacy for abolishing the Control Yuan, and whether the party had executed a policy reversal.

The back-and-forth highlighted a persistent friction point in Taiwanese politics: historical party objectives clashing with the pragmatic realities of governing and institutional rearrangement.

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In response to the mayor’s challenge, Li defended the foundational tenets of his political party. As noted by United News Network, Li acknowledged that the DPP party charter explicitly calls for the abolition of both the Control Yuan and the Examination Yuan.

However, Li offered a more measured path forward for rational deliberation, explaining that any shift in jurisdiction requires moving supervisory functions into the Legislative Yuan. Li emphasized that such a transition is a massive political undertaking that cannot be accomplished lightly. Reallocating powers such as legislative review, impeachment, and censure ( legislative review, impeachment, and censure powers ) to the parliament would necessitate passing numerous laws and organizing a comprehensive national affairs conference ( national affairs conference consultation ) to build consensus.

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