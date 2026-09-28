Chika Suga shares lotus root and cucumber side dish recipe

Culinary creator 菅智香 is sharing a simple recipe for a lotus root and cucumber side dish finished with cream cheese. This deli-style preparation balances the seasonal crunch of renkon with the creamy, umami-rich profile of a classic Japanese-inspired dressing.

Autumn lotus root preparation and storage tips

Seasonal Simplicity: The dish highlights the peak crispness of autumn lotus root, elevated by the unexpected pairing of cream cheese and concentrated mentsuyu.

The dish highlights the peak crispness of autumn lotus root, elevated by the unexpected pairing of cream cheese and concentrated mentsuyu. Strategic Storage: To maintain the integrity of the produce, raw lotus root should be stored unwashed with mud attached, wrapped in paper to prevent mold.

To maintain the integrity of the produce, raw lotus root should be stored unwashed with mud attached, wrapped in paper to prevent mold. Texture Optimization: A one-minute blanching process for the lotus root is the industry secret to achieving that signature, satisfying “shakishaki” (crunchy) mouthfeel.

The Anatomy of a Deli-Style Side Dish

Chika Suga’s latest recipe is a masterclass in texture-first cooking. By combining the fibrous, earthy crunch of 70g of sliced lotus root with the cooling, salted snap of a cucumber, the dish creates a sensory experience that feels both rustic and refined.

The dressing is where the “deli-style” quality emerges. By emulsifying 30g of cream cheese with a tablespoon of 3x-concentrated mentsuyu, the recipe achieves a savory, velvet-like coating that clings to the vegetables. A final dusting of coarse black pepper provides the necessary sharp contrast to cut through the richness of the cheese.

Preservation Tactics for Peak Ingredient Integrity

For those looking to replicate this at home, the longevity of the lotus root is paramount. Suga emphasizes that the “mud-on” storage method is the professional standard. Washing the root before storage introduces moisture that inevitably leads to mold. For pre-cut lotus root, the expert recommendation is to utilize an acidic environment: submerge the slices in vinegar water within an airtight container. This prevents the oxidation that often turns the delicate white flesh a dull, unappetizing brown.

Storage Method Preparation State Shelf-Life Optimization Whole Root Unwashed (with mud) Wrap in newspaper/paper; keep in crisper Partial Root Cut surface Wrap in damp paper; store in plastic bag Slices/Chunks Pre-cut Submerge in vinegar water in airtight container

Bridging the Gap Between Home Kitchens and Professional Standards

When a dish relies on only four primary components—lotus root, cucumber, cream cheese, and mentsuyu—the quality of the execution becomes the focal point.

By focusing on the “shakishaki” (crunchy) texture, Suga provides a template that home cooks can easily scale or modify for different seasonal vegetables, proving that you don’t need a professional kitchen to achieve a high-end, deli-grade result.

Are you a fan of the “shakishaki” texture in your own kitchen, or do you prefer the softer, braised approach to autumn root vegetables? Let us know how your attempt at this deli-style side dish turns out in the comments below.