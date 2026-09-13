Child Dies After Being Crushed by Tractor Trailer in Italy

A routine day of gathering hay in the Italian countryside turned into an unimaginable tragedy when a young child was struck and killed by agricultural machinery. According to local reporting from Blitz Quotidiano, the incident unfolded in Villar Pellice, a picturesque mountain community nestled in the Valle Pellice within the province of Turin. The victim, identified initially across regional reports with slight variations in age as a young child of four or five years old, was participating in seasonal farm work alongside an adult relative when the fatal accident occurred. Agricultural incidents involving heavy machinery remain a persistent and devastating hazard across rural landscapes worldwide. While urban centers debate policy and technology, rural communities frequently grapple with the raw, immediate dangers of working family lands where domestic life and heavy industrial labor occupy the exact same physical space.

The Fatal Sequence in Valle Pellice The tragedy took place during active hay harvesting operations on local farmland. For reasons still undergoing rigorous technical evaluation by law enforcement, the child fell from the moving vehicle onto the ground. Following the fall, the child was tragically struck by a wheel of the trailer attached to the rear of the tractor. Emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving urgent calls reporting the accident. Upon arrival, medical personnel found the young victim already in cardiac arrest. Immediate resuscitation efforts began on-site, involving advanced life-support procedures including intubation and the deployment of a defibrillator.

The Desperate Race for Specialized Care Recognizing the critical condition of the patient, emergency dispatchers scrambled the Pegaso air ambulance to secure rapid transport to a major pediatric trauma center. Medical staff continued aggressive cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers inside the helicopter throughout the flight to Turin. Photo: fanpage.it The aircraft landed directly at the Sant’Anna and Regina Margherita hospital complex in Turin, where specialists stood ready at the emergency department. Despite the relentless efforts of paramedics, flight nurses, and hospital physicians, the young victim succumbed to severe internal injuries shortly after arrival.