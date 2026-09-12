Clinical Research Assistant Job Opening at OHSU in Portland, OR

Portland is scaling up its medical workforce on Marquam Hill, launching an active recruitment drive for Clinical Research Assistants. The push places candidates directly on the front lines of academic healthcare and advanced biomedical science.

Inside Marquam Hill’s Academic Hub

Positioned above the city, Marquam Hill serves as a prominent focal point for medical education and patient care in the Pacific Northwest. Professionals who secure these roles step into environments where they collaborate daily with leading medical scientists, engineers, and biostatisticians.

According to information provided by OHSU, research assistants perform hands-on work that drives discovery and directly shapes health outcomes. The institution notes that these roles provide a practical entry point for anyone serious about building a lasting career in clinical research.

Advancing Trials in Cancer and Neurology

Day-to-day responsibilities focus on supporting active medical investigations and clinical trials targeting complex conditions. Staff help manage studies, support trial protocols, and gather critical data alongside top-tier national faculty.

OHSU highlights that these investigations span several critical disciplines, aiming for lifesaving breakthroughs in:

Cancer research

Neurology

Cardiovascular care

By bridging the gap between laboratory science and actual patient care, assistants help impact the lives of individuals across Oregon and beyond.

Comprehensive Benefits and Life in the Pacific Northwest

To attract top talent, OHSU pairs the scientific rigor of the work with a robust support structure. Clinical research assistant roles frequently qualify for a generous employee benefits package addressing physical, emotional, and financial well-being.

Beyond the lab, the location offers distinct lifestyle advantages. Marquam Hill sits squarely in Portland, giving employees proximity to the city’s food and arts scenes alongside easy weekend getaways to the Cascade Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

Navigating Application Procedures

Institutions across the hill emphasize inclusive workplace cultures featuring flexible shifts and dedicated career development pathways. Joining these teams aligns staff with a broader institutional mission centered on healing, teaching, and discovery.

Candidates can review specific job details, qualifications, and application steps through regional health career portals. Because active initiatives continue to expand, prospective applicants are urged to review current listings and submit their materials promptly.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional career counseling or employment advice. Readers should consult official human resources channels for the most up-to-date application requirements and job descriptions.

What are your thoughts on the growing demand for clinical research roles in the Pacific Northwest? Share your perspective in the comments below.