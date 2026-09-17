Cloudflare Security Audit Skill: Automated Codebase Vulnerability Reviews

The Cloudflare-backed cloudflare/security-audit-skill has climbed to rank #73 across all development skills, pulling in over 6,100 GitHub stars and seeing a 51.2% spike in forks by September 2026. Designed for security engineers and AI automation builders, the repository provides a structured methodology for autonomous vulnerability research across codebases, APIs, and system services.

Deconstructing the Multi-Phase Agent Workflow

Operating as an agent-neutral framework, the audit skill avoids rigid platform lock-in. Instead, it relies on a coordinated delegation model. The primary framework orchestrates a mix of delegated entities, utilizing a research agent optimized for focused codebase exploration and factual verification alongside a general agent built to investigate broader surface areas.

Execution begins by establishing two mandatory paths: a target directory for the repository under review and an output folder formatted as ~/security-audit-skill/run-[n] , where [n] represents the next unused integer. This structural isolation ensures that multiple runs against the same target maintain distinct data sets without overwriting previous outputs. Throughout the process, the framework generates four distinct artifact files:

architecture.md: Produced in Phase 1 and fed directly into subsequent agent prompts.

Produced in Phase 1 and fed directly into subsequent agent prompts. REPORT.md: The primary human-readable security assessment.

The primary human-readable security assessment. FINDINGS-DETAIL.md: Granular data flows dedicated to medium-severity findings and above.

Granular data flows dedicated to medium-severity findings and above. findings.json: Machine-readable structured output generated during Phase 5.

Coverage Optimization and Prior Run Intelligence

No single execution path uncovers an entire vulnerability landscape. Empirical testing cited in the documentation demonstrates that the best single audit run discovers roughly half of the total vulnerabilities hidden within a complex codebase. To counteract this diminishing return, the skill incorporates historical state management. Before initiating Phase 2, the orchestrator scans ~/security-audit-skill/ for pre-existing findings.json files.

By ingesting past runs, the framework skips known status bypasses and redirects hunting efforts toward unexplored territory. If previous iterations heavily targeted SQL injection and authentication mechanisms, the engine weights current subagents toward business logic flaws, creative attack vectors, and wildcard heuristics. Conversely, if prior executions missed public endpoints, the scheduler shifts focus accordingly.

Enforcing Exploits Over Theoretical Risks

The core design philosophy rejects speculative vulnerability reporting. The methodology mandates a strict standard: “An attacker could theoretically…” does not constitute a valid finding. Every reported issue requires a concrete attack vector mapping out the actor, the exact payload, and the resulting system compromise.

Photo: skillmd.com

Where targets are locally buildable—such as parsers, compiled libraries, command-line interfaces, or native components—the framework requires dynamic confirmation. Agents build the application, execute payloads, or extract suspect functions into minimal standalone harnesses to fuzz inputs in isolation. When confirmation requires unavailable production infrastructure, such as proxy chains or live authorization layers, the finding must be marked as requiring deployment testing rather than presented as a confirmed exploit.

Ecosystem Traction and Automation Integration

Backend engineers leverage the scripts to triage daemons, while automation builders embed the repository workflow directly into custom AI agent pipelines.