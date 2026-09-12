Colgate-Palmolive Explores $1 Billion Sale of Personal Care Brands

New York-based consumer goods giant Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is exploring the sale of select personal care brands, including Softsoap, Irish Spring, and Speed Stick, in a transaction valued at over a billion dollars. According to reports confirmed by Reuters, the company has retained investment banking firm Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) to manage the ongoing divestiture process.

The Bottom Line Portfolio Slimming: Colgate-Palmolive is evaluating the sale of personal care assets—including Softsoap, Irish Spring, and Speed Stick—with valuations projected above a billion dollars.

Colgate-Palmolive is evaluating the sale of personal care assets—including Softsoap, Irish Spring, and Speed Stick—with valuations projected above a billion dollars. Margin Defense: The move mirrors broader consumer sector actions designed to offset rising energy bills, raw material costs, and tariff pressures.

The move mirrors broader consumer sector actions designed to offset rising energy bills, raw material costs, and tariff pressures. Core Revenue Shift: The personal care portfolio under review accounted for 17% of the company’s net sales in 2025.

Decoding the Financial Rationale Behind the Divestiture

Here is the math. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) commands a market capitalization of approximately 70 miliarde de dolari, with company shares having climbed 11% year-to-date, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding inflationary headwinds.

The personal care division—encompassing deodorants, bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, body washes, and skin care lines—was responsible for 17% of total net sales in 2025. By auctioning off non-core or slower-growth legacy lines, the management team aims to free up capital, streamline operational expenditures, and reallocate marketing budgets directly toward oral care and pet nutrition pillars.

Industry-Wide Portfolio Restructuring Wave

Colgate is far from alone in trimming its asset base. Consumer goods conglomerates are aggressively reshaping their portfolios to survive margin compression driven by climbing commodity expenses and volatile global trade tariffs. Competitors are moving quickly to consolidate scale.

In April, spice and flavor producer McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC) announced a definitive agreement to merge with Unilever’s (NYSE: UL) North American food operations, incorporating heavyweights like Hellmann’s and Knorr. Meanwhile, Mars Inc. finalized its acquisition of Cheez-It maker Kellanova, and confectionery manufacturer Ferrero absorbed WK Kellogg Co.

The divestiture trend extends beyond dry groceries. Earlier this month, Nestlé (SWX: NESN) agreed to sell its vitamin and supplement portfolio to private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners for approximately 1 miliard de dolari, following the prior sale of a stake in its premium water division to Platinum Equity.

Recent Consumer Goods Divestitures & M&A Activity Acquirer / Seller Target Asset Estimated Transaction Value Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) Personal Care (Softsoap, Irish Spring, Speed Stick) Valued at over a billion dollars (Exploratory) Nestlé (SWX: NESN) Vitamin & Supplement Division (Yellow Wood) Approximately 1 miliard de dolari McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC) Unilever (NYSE: UL) Food Operations Undisclosed (Strategic Merger)

What Market Analysts Watch Next

Representatives for both Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) declined to comment on the ongoing sale process when contacted by media outlets. Yet, the strategic intent is transparent to institutional holders tracking efficiency metrics.

Photo: business24.ro

As supply chain costs normalize at elevated floors and consumer discretionary spending shows strain under persistent macro pressures, shedding non-core manufacturing lines protects operating margins. Investors will monitor upcoming quarterly disclosures for confirmation of formal auction milestones and whether private equity or strategic buyers emerge to clear the valuation threshold.