Columbia Suspect Arrested in Conley Road and June Double Shootings

A Columbia man arrested Friday in connection with a violent incident earlier this summer now faces multiple felony charges tied to a separate shooting investigation, according to law enforcement records. Chase Ricketts, 19, was taken into custody by police detectives in the 200 block of Old 63 following a tactical operation at a local residential complex, as reported by KOMU 8. The arrest resolves an active warrant stemming from an August altercation, while simultaneously linking the suspect to a separate criminal case from earlier in the year.

Authorities stated that the suspect’s capture unfolded during a morning operation at the Lakewood Apartments, where tactical teams deployed entry tactics and drew service weapons to secure the premises. Investigators had been tracking Ricketts in connection with an Aug. 2 incident on Conley Road, where officers responding to reports of gunfire discovered a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim in that case was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police accounts.

Charges and Prior Arrest Records

In the wake of Friday’s arrest, local prosecutors brought official counts against Ricketts, encompassing first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree tampering with physical evidence. Court documents indicate that these charges directly correspond to the Aug. 2 shooting investigated near the 900 block of Conley Road.

Photo: komu.com

Beyond the Conley Road case, police records reveal that Ricketts was previously arrested in connection with a separate shooting incident that occurred in June along Clark Lane. In that earlier case, officials charged him with felony tampering with physical evidence. An underage male also involved in the June event suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and faced subsequent arrest allegations for first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

Law Enforcement Response and Neighborhood Impact

Witnesses in the area reported seeing multiple police cruisers and a heavily secured perimeter near local commercial properties, including a taped-off scene at a nearby Break Time gas station during the initial August investigation, as noted by KOMU 8.

Photo: abc17news.com

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